Two Finalists Emerge in Rockies’ High-Stakes General Manager Search
The Colorado Rockies have finally decided to push their front office regime out and look for new options at the General Manager and manager spots.
With the franchise having an absolutely abysmal 2025 season, it was time to start looking for new options to run the organization long-term and develop the many prospects they have down in the farm system.
The discussions surrounding who may or may not be involved in the running have been extremely intriguing to keep up with, as many different candidates have been named. With reports indicating they were reaching the advanced stages of discussions and were getting closer to making a decision, it was becoming clearer which of those options would end up being in the final bunch.
However, The Athletic has made things even more visible, as Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal recently reported that two finalists have been named for the GM position, with more potentially coming in the future.
In the recent article (subscription required), they named the two options that are finalists currently, and made it clear that there "remains a possibility that other finalists exist" beyond the two mentioned. Regardless, getting some insight into the remaining options is exciting.
Who Are the Two Finalists Currently Named for the Rockies GM Position?
The two options named for the GM spot vacancy are Amiel Sawdaye and Matt Forman. Sawdaye is an assistant GM for the Arizona Diamondbacks as well as Senior Vice President, while Forman is the assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians. Both have been highly regarded in recent cycles as premier options, and now they could end up landing one of the most interesting jobs in the entire MLB.
Both are exceptional options based on the experience they have in the sport and their abilities to improve their respective franchises through player development and acquisitions. If there were to be any finalists for the job within reason, these two should be on the list, and they are.
Now it becomes a question of whether Colorado will just choose between these two named finalists, or if there are actually other options in the running to compete with them.
They have time to make the decision, but at the same time, implementing whoever they choose sooner rather than later would give them the opportunity to really set a plan in motion for the offseason and prepare to make some moves, as well as shuffle whatever pieces need to be changed in the front office.