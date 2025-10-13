One Glaring Issue With Rockies' Offense Has Been Lack of Plate Discipline
The Colorado Rockies have a lot of decisions to make this winter, both when it comes to front office hirings and the roster itself.
Following their worst season in franchise history, it is clear that a change needed to happen. And with both the general manager and assistant general manager gone, they have the opportunity to build a new regime to reshape the future of this organization.
The pitching staff was one of the more notable issues with the team throughout the 2025 campaign, as it has been for a few years now. Pitching at Coors Field is never easy for any team, but with a rotation that was already struggling and lacking talent, it became even worse. However, that wasn't the only issue that stood out this season, as the offense also underwhelmed in many aspects.
One of the most notable issues for hitters was their lack of plate discipline. Despite a good year for a few players, they were unable to get their on-base percentage into a reasonable average as a group. Walks have been pretty much nonexistent for the Rockies, and that needs to change soon.
Rockies Ranked Poorly in Key Statistical Plate Discipline Categories
Starting off with some of the obvious metrics, Colorado came in at No. 30 in the MLB with only 395 walks to their name. That was 40 fewer than the next-worst team. Comparatively, they had the second-most strikeouts in the league, which was 96 fewer than the Los Angeles Angels, who had the most.
The Rockies ranked No. 23 in batting average league wide, but No. 30 in on-base percentage. That shows just how wide their walk disparity is compared to other teams with similar offensive outputs. When looking at most of the players on the team, it is clear that a few things tie into this issue.
Take Hunter Goodman for example. He had an outstanding year and is widely considered the best player on the team for the time being. While his Baseball Savant metrics were rather impressive overall, a few key ones like squared-up percentage (15th percentile), chase percentage (eighth percentile), whiff percentage (eighth percentile), strikeout rate (17th percentile) and walk rate (18th percentile) showed that he has some improving to do.
These five metrics are the only ones where Goodman ranks below the 20th percentile. He is truly an outstanding player, but even he has shown the same type of deficiencies the rest of the roster has, which is something that Colorado needs to work on.
With six -- and nearly seven -- players on the team having 100 strikeouts this year while zero drew 50 walks, there is a clear disconnect when it comes to their plate discipline. So for them to improve going forward, this needs to be addressed.