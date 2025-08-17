Veteran Rockies Starting Pitcher Set To Begin His Rehab Assignment This Week
The Colorado Rockies are in a tough position when it comes to their pitching staff, specifically regarding their starting rotation, which has been struggling immensely in 2025. With 11 different starting pitchers used over the course of the year, it has become clear that the team desperately needs to find some more options long-term.
One of the players who has had a difficult time is Germán Márquez, who, after some solid seasons a few years back, is now finding himself in a difficult position over the course of this campaign. A 3-11 record, 5.67 ERA, 1.637 WHIP and 2.09 SO/BB rate are all pretty indicative of the type of year he has had, which is consistent across the entire franchise for the most part.
The reliance upon the bullpen is much too large for this team, and even that group has had its struggles at times despite being pretty impressive overall. Now it is just a matter of finishing the year, and in a few cases, seeing what they have in some of their young prospects.
However, it appears like Márquez could be on his way back soon.
Márquez Set To Begin Rehab Assignment
According to a report from Thomas Harding at MLB.com, Germán Márquez is making progress in his recovery. He is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday of this upcoming week, which is a good sign he will be back before the end of the year.
He has gotten a substantial amount of work for this Rockies rotation in 2025, getting 20 starts and 98.1 innings on the mound. With how many changes there have been to the Colorado pitching staff, it is quite impressive that he has maintained his spot. Frankly, he has been one of the better options among the group, as he is at least able to put together a few scoreless innings at times.
Hopefully, having some time to recover from his injury and then facing lower levels of competition will provide him with a chance to improve when he makes it back to the MLB level. While he has never been lights out on the mound by any means, he has shown flashes of successful pitching stints, so bringing that back would be a huge positive down the stretch.
With almost a month out of the rotation, though, it will be interesting to see how he handles the workload as he returns to the team.