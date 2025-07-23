Rockies Starter German Marquez Heads To Injured List With Biceps Injury
The Colorado Rockies, despite a pretty brutal season all around, have actually been able to remain relatively healthy as a unit. With the exception of a few players suffering setbacks early on in the year, many of their starters have remained on the field for the vast majority of available playing time.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case in recent days, as injuries have started to trickle in for the Rockies.
One of the newest updates is that starting pitcher Germán Márquez will be heading to the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis, with a retroactive date of July 21, as was reported by the team's information account.
In a corresponding move, Colorado recalled Tanner Gordon to make his fourth start of the season on Wednesday.
Márquez has not been consistent this year, but he has at least been able to manage innings and put together a few solid outings.
In 20 starts so far, he has posted a 5.67 ERA, 1.637 WHIP, 73 strikeouts to 35 walks, an 83 ERA+ and a .307 batting average allowed.
Gordon has spent much of his playing time so far in Triple-A Albuquerque, but having made three starts already at the MLB level this season, he has a bit of experience. In those appearances, he pitched a total of 17.0 innings, with a 4.24 ERA, 1.353 WHIP, 10 strikeouts to three walks, a 1-2 record and two home runs allowed.
Overall, Gordon should be a solid, reliable arm for the next few starts while Márquez looks to recover from this new setback.
