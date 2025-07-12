What Might Rockies Do in 2025 MLB Draft After Rumored Ethan Holliday Selection?
The Colorado Rockies have had a year to forget, but things are about to get a lot more exciting with the 2025 MLB draft fast-approaching.
There are already a couple of potential building blocks in the Rockies organization with standouts like Charlie Condon, Chase Dollander, Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar.
Could they find a couple more this weekend?
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently released an expanded two-round MLB mock draft where Colorado goes the expected route with the fourth pick. However, the analyst also goes into their next two picks and gives Rockies fans an idea of what they could expect to come.
No. 4 - 3B Ethan Holliday, Oklahoma (HS)
Though Holliday has been floated for a while, there would not be a more exciting outcome for this franchise on Sunday.
If the Washington Nationals pass on him with the first pick, it is expected that the 18-year-old will land with Colorado. It's a spot that would allow him to fully display his sky-high power potential, and this organization is somewhere that he already has a history with.
His father, Matt Holliday, spent six years in a Rockies uniform. He posted a .319/.387/.550 slash line with 130 home runs and 486 RBI during his time.
Ethan is much closer to his father's profile than his brother Jackson, who went first overall to the Baltimore Orioles a couple of years ago.
No. 45 - 2B Sean Gamble - IMG Academy HS (FL)
Gamble would be another fun pick, since he has a nice lefty swing with above average raw power for a middle infield prospect.
The 19-year-old is a well-balanced player who does a little bit of everything.
As he fills out his frame, he may be moved to the outfield. He already has a nice arm and athleticism to go with it. Having his speed on the corners would be beneficial in Coors Field.
No. 74 - CF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
Speaking of fun outfielders, McDaniel has Colorado going with their first college player towards the end of the second round.
Quinn-Irons is coming off an incredible spring showing where he posted a .419/.523/.734 slash line with 16 home runs, 85 RBI and 36 stolen bases in 61 games.
He just recently turned 22 and has a 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame with a power-first approach that will fit well with the Rockies.
There will be questions about his ability to make enough contact at the next level, but his ceiling would make him a perfect option for Colorado in the second round.
