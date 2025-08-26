Why Rockies Face Huge Challenge in Upcoming Series Against Astros
The Colorado Rockies are still hunting for their last five wins to avoid the worst record in MLB history. There are 31 games left on their schedule and the next three are not going to be easy for the team. In all honesty the team is looking to not get swept in this next series.
The Houston Astros are fighting for their lives to keep the top spot in their division (AL Central) which means they are out for blood in one of their easier stretches to finish out the month.
The Rockies are heading to Houston and one thing in their favor is the Astros are not necessarily that much better at home then they are on the road. They are the only division leaders who have not won 40+ games this season on their own field.
This means that Colorado isn't necessarily going into the belly of the beast like at Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays) or Dodgers Stadium.
The Astros just bounced back from an embarassing sweep by the Detroit Tigers to take a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Rockies are the opposite where they had a massive accomplishment when they split a four-game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but then dropped a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
One thing is for certain, the series with the Dodgers gave the team a huge confidence boost after the disastrous showcase with the Toronto Blue Jays (outscored 45-6). The Rockies know that they have a chance to compete with the best teams in the league.
Probable Starting Pitchers
Tanner Gordon and Chase Dollander are the only two named starting (probable) pitchers for the series so far and with the way it has gone for them recently the Rockies are going to need a couple of things to happen if they have a hope to get out of this series with a win.
One- the bullpen is going to have to keep doing what they have been doing. There is a chance that both of these games get out of hand quickly and they will be looking at a lot of time on the mound. Victor Vodnik and Jimmy Herget have been phenomenal closers for the club, especially in the last month.
Two- the offense will need to be good all the way through. Players not named Mickey Moniak or Hunter Goodman have to come through at the plate or this will turn into a series blowout.
The Rockies schedule does not get any easier after this series. They will return back to Coors Field to take on the Chicago Cubs to close out the month as they fight for their last five-wins on the year.