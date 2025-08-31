Why Rockies Should Consider Calling Up Star Prospect Sterlin Thompson Soon
The Colorado Rockies have no doubt had a difficult 2025 season, with their roster leading them to the worst record in baseball. With this, the focus has shifted from maintaining their veteran pieces to blowing up the roster a bit and building through prospects. The trade deadline indicated this vision and not it's time to see how these younger talents pan out long-term.
There is not a whole lot for the Rockies to lose at this point by turning to a propsect this late in the season, aside from one major question: is that player ready? Time and time again, prospects are called up from various levels around the MLB and just are unable to adjust to the promotion, and have to be sent back down.
While being demoted is not inherently a bad thing, it certainly hurts the timeline, as now they not only have to overcome their on-field production issues, they also have to handle the mental aspect of being sent back down. With Colorado so far removed from any chance at a postseason run, is it time to start bringing up any prospect who has produced in Triple-A, or should they hold on for early next year and get a look in April?
Which Rockies Prospect Could Be in Consideration to Be Called Up?
The prospect who has been discussed in the media quite often lately as a potential call-up name is Sterlin Thompson, Colorado's 2022 first-round pick at No. 31 overall. While his rise throughout the farm system has not exactly been a meteoric one, given where he was selected, he has started to show some immense flashes of elite traits recently.
Over the course of the month of August, Thompson has slashed .421/.529/.754 with 12 RBI, 11 runs, four home runs, 11 strikeouts and 10 walks in 18 games. His fielding has also been average to above average throughout the year entirely, as in 734 innings of left field production, he has 136 putouts, six assists, two double plays turned and five errors, good for a .966 fielding rate.
So, is this enough to be called up? Or should the Rockies wait things out and see if he can maintain this level of success through the last few weeks of the season? Frankly, a glimpse of playing time at the MLB level, maybe about two weeks' worth of games at the end of the year, would help him become accustomed to the MLB a bit and prepare him for more reps during spring training, so ultimately, it should definitely be under consideration.
Could it slow down his momentum? For sure. But when it comes down to it, if a prospect is overperforming their minor league level for nearly a month, it is hard to ignore this as a sign for a promotion.