Monster Performance Lands Rockies Outfielder On Prospect Team of the Week
While the current outlook of the Colorado Rockies is about as bleak as one could imagine, the future is starting to look a whole lot brighter when taking into account the performances of some young players at the MLB level and some prospects on the farm.
Hunter Goodman looks like a franchise cornerstone behind the plate. Ezequiel Tovar has been excellent since returning from his injury. Mickey Moniak finally appears to be living up to his former first overall pick self. And Jordan Beck has turned into a power-hitting outfielder.
Chase Dollander is also coming off an excellent outing since his reset at Triple-A. Kyle Karros was called up to The Show. Charlie Condon has started to heat up at the plate. And the Rockies landed Ethan Holliday in the draft.
All of that is enough to energize a fanbase that is in desperate need of something positive.
With Colorado trying to accumulate as many difference makers as possible, this is a time for prospects to make a name for themselves.
That's exactly what Sterlin Thompson did this past week.
Sterlin Thompson Named to Prospect Team of the Week
Ranked 19th in the Rockies pipeline, the former 31st overall pick of the 2022 draft turned some heads by going 7-for-14 with two home runs in six games for Triple-A Albuquerque.
The Prospect Team of the Week is announced after every week of game action, and it features minor league players from all levels.
Joining Thompson in the outfield with that honor was Philadelphia Phillies High-A prospect Devin Saltiban and Texas Rangers Single-A prospect Maxton Martin.
Seeing this performance from Thompson is a great sign for Colorado.
Scouts and analysts believed he was one of the best pure hitters in the 2022 draft. He's flashed that at times, but he also struggled at Double-A last year with a .245/.319/.385 slash line. Across the 119 games with Hartford, he struck out 122 times with 13 home runs, 18 doubles and 57 RBI.
That was a bit of a concern, but Thompson has turned things around this year.
Getting put with Triple-A Albuquerque to start the season despite the struggles he had in 2024, Thompson has paid that off with a slash line of .281/.376/.493, 13 homers, 20 doubles and 49 RBI through 94 games.
While his strikeout rate is still a tad high -- getting rung up 85 times -- he's also done a better job of drawing walks this year, which has created an over 50-point jump in his on-base percentage.
Thompson is someone to keep an eye on going forward.
If he can keep up this level of play, then there's a chance that he could find himself earning an opportunity in the bigs sooner rather than later.