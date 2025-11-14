Rockies Could Go After Slugging Former All-Star First Baseman in Free Agency
After ranking among the bottom five teams in OPS in 2025, the Colorado Rockies certainly could turn to free agency to get some help offensively. One of those potential options is a veteran first baseman, as well as a journeyman who could benefit the Rockies in multiple ways.
Josh Bell, a switch-hitting 33-year-old, has spent time on six different Major League clubs in his 10 year career at the highest level. A vast majority of that time has come in the National League where he spent his most recent season with the Washington Nationals.
In 140 games last season, Bell was solid slashing .237/.325/.417 with 22 home runs. His second half was especially good, as he raised his slashline to .267/.353/.489. A phenomenal end to his 2025 campaign before hitting free agency.
This second half production can be enticing enough to Colorado's front office, and there are other reasons the move could make sense for the Rockies. Before going into those reasons, it's worth looking at the options at first base from within.
On FanGraphs roster resource, the projected starting first baseman for Colorado is 28-year-old Troy Jonhston. In 44 games for Miami last season, Johnston was an above average hitter, but a mix of veteran experience, a switch-hitting bat, and 20 home run power could make Bell worth going for.
Within the minor league system, there are a couple of options as well. One of those options excelled at times at the Major League level last year, and the other being one of the farm's top prospects.
First off, Warming Bernabel can be a viable option at the first base corner. He showed flashes of power during a hot start in July after his debut, but struggled to sustain the success offensively. At just 23-years-old it could be worth giving him more run at the position in 2026.
The other option from within is the Rockies No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline: Charlie Condon. While Condon has the versatility to play outfield, the likeliest spot for him is at first. The 2024 Golden Spikes Award winner is the long term plan, but might not be ready to debut right after Spring Training.
The 22-year-old has an ETA to the Major Leagues of 2026 by MLB Pipeline, recorded an .820 OPS between three levels last season, reaching all the way up to Double-A Hartford. While he's the long term option, having Bell there to fill in the gap of time could be worth it.
While Colorado has these internal options utilizing a veteran like Bell to mentor younger first baseman within the organization can be very valuable for the long term success of the roster. It's not a superstar name, but it's an option that can pay dividends in multiple ways.