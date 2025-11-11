Should Rockies Try To Keep Any of Their Free Agents or Look Elsewhere?

Longest-tenured active Rockie, Germán Márquez!



⚾️ Ranks first in franchise history with 1,063 career strikeouts

⚾️ Ranks third in franchise history with 68 wins

⚾️ Ranks 12th among Venezuelan-born pitchers in MLB History with 1,063 career strikeouts pic.twitter.com/Vjd0NIwHJy