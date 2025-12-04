What Stopped This Colorado Rockies Star From Becoming a Hall of Famer
Former Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon played his entire 14-year big league career with the franchise. It’s rare to see a player spend his entire career with one team, especially since it’s a small-market city like Colorado.
The 39-year-old could’ve gone anywhere. Blackmon chose Colorado because of how the city treated him and his relationship with the organization.
Did Charlie Blackmon Fully Maximize His Potential During His Tenure with the Rockies?
Blackmon had the tools to stay in the big leagues for as long as he could, but his career could’ve been much more impressive had he worked on some of his weaknesses. He will always be respected and remembered as one of the best to wear the Rockies uniform. With his talent, he should’ve accomplished more.
Defense was a significant liability. Charlie didn’t have a strong arm, and it didn’t get better as he got older. We love seeing players who are two-way machines. You have some players who are great offensively but poor defensively, and others who are great on defense but a liability on offense.
In Charlie’s case, he was an exceptional hitter, but not so excellent on defense. His best years came in 2016 and 2017. He won the Silver Slugger Award in back-to-back seasons and earned the NL batting title in 2017.
Blackmon hit a career high 37 home runs, a .331 batting average, and a 1.000 OPS. He finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.
If only the Rockies had an Andruw Jones or Ken Griffey Jr.-caliber outfielder in Blackmon at center field. Both Jones and Griffey were outstanding two-way players at the centerfield position. Blackmon would’ve been in the same conversation as those guys. He has also gotten reps playing in left and right field.
His numbers began to drop after the 2019 season. It was tough to see Blackmon perform at a low level in the final years of his career. Blackmon does fall into one of those “what if” players had he been a consistent hitter and reliable defensive player.
Overall, Blackmon was a true professional. His loyalty and commitment to the organization have been unparalleled, and they remain to this day. He’s currently serving as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Hopefully, Blackmon can take on a larger role in the future. In the meantime, he’s looking to grow and get better as a special assistant in his second year.
Blackmon finishes his career with the Rockies as a 4-time All-Star with 227 home runs, 334 doubles, 996 runs, and a .479 slugging percentage with a .293 batting average. He had five seasons in which he batted over .300. The Rockies selected him in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft.