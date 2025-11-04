3 Free-Agent Bats the Rockies Should Target This Offseason
The first bit of business the Colorado Rockies need to do this offseason is hire someone in charge in the front office. That really needs to happen as soon as possible, with the general managers' meetings next week in Las Vegas.
Whenever the organization settles on who will make the decisions for 2026 and beyond, there is a big offseason in front of them in terms of how to build the roster for the upcoming season. There are multiple needs that the Rockies have from the lineup to the starting rotation. In terms of lineup additions, here are some potential bats that Colorado could pursue in free agency.
Josh Bell
Corner power is something the Rockies need to add this winter, and one option is Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. He found a power surge this season with 22 home runs, which he also did in 2023, combined with the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins. He had 63 RBIs, which are both numbers Colorado would welcome in their lineup.
He slashed .239/.326/.421 in the nation's capital, and playing 81 games at Coors Field could see a spike in his overall numbers. Another thing the Rockies are in need of is veteran leadership, something Bell would also bring to the table.
Paul Goldschmidt
When the New York Yankees' season ended in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt made it clear that he wants to continue his career in 2026. Where that is remains to be seen, but he is another option at first base for Colorado.
Last season for the Yankees, he saw a drop in his numbers, but he was used in multiple spots in the lineup for Aaron Boone, anywhere from leadoff down to the middle of the order. He had 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs while slashing .274/.328/.403 in the Bronx. He still plays first base at a high level and would see an increase in his numbers at Coors Field with the power he has left.
Mike Yastrzemski
This would likely be the least of the three options for the Rockies this offseason, but Mike Yastrzemski is someone fans know from his time with the San Francisco Giants. Colorado has some good young outfielders who could slide into a starting spot next year, but Yastrzemski would be a good bench option.
According to spotrac.com, he has a market value of $11.3 million, which seems like a high contract for the Rockies to add, but his numbers from last year would not support that type of deal. Between the Giants and Kansas City Royals, he slashed .233/.333/.403 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 28 doubles. The 35-year-old can still play an above-average outfield and would be another leadership addition for a young team.