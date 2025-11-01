The Reset the Rockies Desperately Need After a 2025 Disaster
The Colorado Rockies had quite the challenging year to say the least. On the bright side, the ball club avoided the worst record in major league history, but regardless it was a poor outing. Now, the Rockies are looking to build this offseason so they can hopefully not be the laughing stock of baseball.
It is important to set out early what the organization hopes to achieve in 2026, but the ballclub must make their goals attainable. Likely one of the goals won't be to win the World Series in 2026.
Rather the club should focus on small wins moving forward, especially with their pitching staff. The Rockies defense was the lowlight of the 2025 season by far and they aren't going to flip the script and be the best in baseball next year, but there are a million steps between an ERA under 3.00 and where they were this year.
Goals for 2026
Goal One- The starting rotation needs to prioritize Kyle Freeland, but make sure he takes it one game at a time. Freeland isn't the only one though. Even though he was the best starter that the team had, that wasn't saying much.
Many problems that the rotation had surrounded with their inabilities to be stay consistent. It was as if their focus was elsewhere and instead needed to take it one game, one inning, one batter, and one pitch at a time.
Goal Two- The Rockies should start weaning some of their top relievers out of the bullpen. If players like Jimmy Herget, Victor Vodnik, and Juan Meija could give any sort of performance like they have done in the bullpen, then their rotation would be immediately bolstered.
Goal Three- The last goal for the 2026 season is going to start this offseason. Someone at the plate has to be able to hit that is not named Hunter Goodman or Mickey Moniak. Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck emerged to complement the pair, but the team has to have a deeper hitting line up if they want to win games.
The Rockies had a struggle of a season, and that hasn't been uncommon for them in the last decade. The team had times where they looked incredible like when they split a four-game series with the reigning world champions. The organization is capable of putting together a respectable season, but it is important to start small.