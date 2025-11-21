Ethan Holliday Slotted in Intriguing Position in Rockies Projected Lineup for 2029
The Colorado Rockies drafted Ethan Holliday with their first-round pick, and the hope is that he can quickly move through their system.
That’s what his older brother, Jackson, did with the Baltimore Orioles after he was selected No. 1 overall in 2022. He rocketed through their system in 2023, playing at every affiliate, and made his MLB debut in mid-April in 2024. He is now Baltimore’s starting second baseman.
Ethan Holliday is also a middle infielder. He was drafted as a shortstop. He played that position almost exclusively in the 18 games he played at Class-A Fresno after he was drafted. But, when Baseball America (subscription required) recently released its projected 2029 Rockies lineup, the respected publication had him at a different position — third base.
Ethan Holliday’s Big Move?
The site presented its updated Top 10 prospect for the Rockies and Holliday was listed at No. 1. But the projected move to third base is eye-catching, given he hasn’t played the position. But, when reviewing the rest of the projected lineup, it was a move designed to get him into the lineup.
The rest of the batting order included catcher Hunter Goodman, first baseman Charlie Condon, second baseman Roldy Brito, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, left fielder Jared Thomas, center fielder Cole Carrigg, right fielder Max Belyeu and designated hitter Kyle Karros. Goodman is the only player that would be 30 years old in 2029.
The projected rotation included Chase Dollander, Brody Brecht, Jackson Cox, Sandy Ozuna and Luichi Casilla. Welington Herrera was slotted as the closer.
The lineup projects to players that will still be with the Rockies in 2029, which is why Tovar — who has three years of service time and is on a seven-year contract through 2031 — is at Holliday’s normal position. Plus, Karros — who played at third base after the Ryan McMahon trade — is moved into the full-time DH slot. It’s the site’s way of explaining that if Holliday is ready by then, he’ll have a place in the lineup.
In his pro debut at Fresno, Holliday slashed .239/.357/.380 with two home runs and six RBI. A change in leadership to new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta likely doesn’t chance the youngster’s standing in the organization. He will likely receive a non-roster invitation to spring training next year.
Holliday signed one of the largest signing bonuses in baseball history when he was drafted No. 4 overall in July. The Rockies paid him $9 million to sign and to hopefully follow in his father’s footsteps. Matt Holliday was the Rockies’ seventh-round pick in 1999, and he made his MLB debut in 2005. He played his first five seasons, along with his final season, with Colorado.