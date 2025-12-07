Highly-Touted Rockies Prospect Continues Improvement in Farm System
The Colorado Rockies have successfully signed and taken chances on international players in recent years. It's a strategy that could pay off in the long run.
The interesting and amazing thing about international players is that they play with considerable swagger and come out of nowhere to make an impact in the pros. The development system has been substantial and compelling. It takes time for most to hit the Majors, as many of them are signed at 16 years old and require at least four to five years of development.
The Rockies have one prospect who could be a major difference-maker in the next few seasons if he stays healthy and continues to get better.
Will This Outfielder Become An Elite 5-Tool Player?
Outfielder Robert Calaz is emerging as an exceptional 5-tool player. The 20-year-old prospect can do it all. He can hit, run, hit for power, and show the capability to be a good fielder. Calaz finished last season at Single A playing for the Fresno Grizzlies. He is currently the franchise's No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
Calaz has been with the Rockies organization since 2023, when he signed with the team for $1.7 million.
The Rockies have to continue to build his confidence to ensure he doesn’t lose momentum. He’s a strong and physical player. Having good patience with the player is critical. That’s another plus to his game, but he still needs to get better at not swinging at everything. His plate discipline is average, but he still has room to grow.
This season, Calaz posted a .259 batting average with a .737 OPS to go with 10 home runs, 55 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 371 at-bats. The numbers are not bad, but the Rockies want to see the Calaz from 2023 when he was tearing it up in the Dominican Summer League.
The Dominican Summer League has a track record of showcasing many talented Latin ballplayers. It's almost always their first stop after signing an international deal. Many current MLB players that have found success in the pros worked their way up through the Dominican Summer League.
Willy Adames, Jeremy Peña, Sandy Alcantara, and even Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar all made their presence performing there.
Calaz had an impressive year at the Dominican Summer League when he collected 51 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, a career low 43 strikeouts, and a .984 OPS.
There’s a lot of talent in this young prospect. He likes the velocity and hits the ball hard. We can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets the call in a few years.
A player with those qualities is worth investing in, and if he can police himself on and off the field, then that’s a major grand slam for the Rockies organization.