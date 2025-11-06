New Rockies Leadership Faces Key Decisions Come Salary Arbitration
The Colorado Rockies are in damage control mode after losing their top two choices to be their new general manager. Whenever one is hired, he’ll have to deal with the team’s salary arbitration needs.
The Rockies will have either six or seven players under arbitration, depending on what happens with Thairo Estrada. The Rockies turned down the 30-year-old infielder’s $7 million contract option earlier this week but still holds his arbitration rights because he has five years of service time. MLB Trade Rumors projects that Estrada could get a one-year deal worth $3.8 million. But Colorado could also buy him out for $750,000.
That decision will impact the Rockies’ overall arbitration bill, which is shaping up to be between a projected $14-18 million, depending on Estrada. Colorado faces arbitration decisions on these remaining six players. Their projected salaries are from MLB Trade Rumors.
The High Dollar Item
Outfielder Mickey Moniak is the only player on the list projected to make more than $4 million. He’s projected at $4.2 million based on four years of service time and his breakthrough season in 2025. Moniak slashed .270/.306/.518 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI, the latter two of which were career highs for a single season.
This should be an easy call for new leadership to make. Moniak should get the one-year projected deal.
The Pitchers
Three pitchers are up for arbitration. Jimmy Herget has four years of service time and is projected for $1.5 million; Lucas Gilbreath has three years of service time and is projected for $900,000; and Ryan Feltner, who has three years of service time and is projected for $2.3 million.
Herget had a terrific season in relief, as he went 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 59 games. Gilbreath pitched in one game in 2025. Feltner pitched in six games last season and went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA.
The Hitters
Outfielder Brenton Doyle is a super-two player, meaning he has two years of service time but is eligible for arbitration due to a special loophole for certain players. He’s projected to make $3.2 million after he slashed .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. Tyler Freeman has three years of service time and is projected for $1.8 million. He slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 31 RBI in 110 games.
Arbitration-eligible players have at least three years of MLB experience, but fewer than six years, except in rare circumstances. The Rockies can non-tender any of those players this month, removing them from the roster and allowing them to be free agents.
If Colorado tends those players a contract, the two parties have until mid-January to agree on a one-year contract for 2026. If they cannot agree, they head to an arbitration hearing in February and an arbiter decides the salary, based on submissions by both sides. The two sides can agree to a deal any time before the hearing.