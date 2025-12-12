Early Look at Potential Prospects Rockies Could Land at Pick No. 10 of MLB Draft
During the 2026 MLB draft lottery reveal, the Colorado Rockies came out with the No. 10 overall pick. While the draft position may anger Rockies fans given their current Major League product, they should take some comfort in the fact that this a class loaded with high quality talent.
There's many possible routes that Colorado could go down to try to strengthen their system within the draft. Here is a way-too-early look at some names that could be available for them at pick No. 10.
Cameron Flukey - RHP - Coastal Carolina
There's a high chance that Flukey could go even higher in this draft, especially if he can have a stellar season with Coastal Carolina in 2026. However, with top-ranked arms like Jamie Arnold falling in the previous draft, it's not totally out of the question to think Flukey could be here for the Rockies.
MLB Pipeline's ninth ranked draft prospect, Flukey owns an elite fastball and curveball combination, with a plus slider, and advanced control. The 6-foot-6 right hander posted a 3.19 ERA in 101.2 innings pitched last season, striking out hitters at a near 30% rate.
Other potential arms like Florida's Liam Peterson and Santa Barbara's Jackson Flora could also be available.
Sawyer Strosnider - OF - TCU
Another standout year with TCU can get Strosnider selected before the tenth pick, but as MLB Pipeline's No. 10 draft prospect, it's worth noting that he could be selected right around that number.
A left-handed-hitter with elite power and speed sounds like a match made in heaven for Colorado. Strosnider adds plus tools defensively, profiling as a potential franchise outfielder. His raw power mixed with Coors Field could be enticing enough to select him.
In 56 games for the Horned Frogs in 2025, Strosnider slashed .350/.420/.650 with 11 home runs and 10 triples. He ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 last season among all qualified hitters, with a 1.070 OPS.
Vahn Lackey - C - Georgia Tech
The Rockies farm system lacks depth in the catching department, and adding Lackey immediately strengthens it. MLB Pipeline's No. 12 draft prospect has a plus hit tool, and advanced tools defensively to pair.
In 60 games last season with the Yellow Jackets, Lackey slashed .347/.421/.500, with six home runs, and 18 stolen bases. Part of a Georgia Tech lineup in 2026 that looks to make a ton of noise in the ACC, Lackey could raise his draft stock even more before next July.
Those are just three names of so many possible prospects Colorado could land in the 2026 MLB draft. For a more in depth look at each prospect as well as other names, check the full draft rankings on MLB Pipeline.