Colorado Rockies On SI

Early Look at Potential Prospects Rockies Could Land at Pick No. 10 of MLB Draft

After landing pick No. 10 in the 2026 MLB draft, here are some potential prospects that could be available at that spot.

Tobey Schulman

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pitcher Cameron Flukey (2) throws against the Arizona Wildcats during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pitcher Cameron Flukey (2) throws against the Arizona Wildcats during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the 2026 MLB draft lottery reveal, the Colorado Rockies came out with the No. 10 overall pick. While the draft position may anger Rockies fans given their current Major League product, they should take some comfort in the fact that this a class loaded with high quality talent.

There's many possible routes that Colorado could go down to try to strengthen their system within the draft. Here is a way-too-early look at some names that could be available for them at pick No. 10.

Cameron Flukey - RHP - Coastal Carolina

There's a high chance that Flukey could go even higher in this draft, especially if he can have a stellar season with Coastal Carolina in 2026. However, with top-ranked arms like Jamie Arnold falling in the previous draft, it's not totally out of the question to think Flukey could be here for the Rockies.

MLB Pipeline's ninth ranked draft prospect, Flukey owns an elite fastball and curveball combination, with a plus slider, and advanced control. The 6-foot-6 right hander posted a 3.19 ERA in 101.2 innings pitched last season, striking out hitters at a near 30% rate.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleer's Cameron Flukey (2) pitches against Auburn during NCAA Baseball Super Regional.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleer's Cameron Flukey (2) pitches against Auburn during NCAA Baseball Super Regonal action at Plainsman Park on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Friday June 6, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other potential arms like Florida's Liam Peterson and Santa Barbara's Jackson Flora could also be available.

Sawyer Strosnider - OF - TCU

Another standout year with TCU can get Strosnider selected before the tenth pick, but as MLB Pipeline's No. 10 draft prospect, it's worth noting that he could be selected right around that number.

A left-handed-hitter with elite power and speed sounds like a match made in heaven for Colorado. Strosnider adds plus tools defensively, profiling as a potential franchise outfielder. His raw power mixed with Coors Field could be enticing enough to select him.

In 56 games for the Horned Frogs in 2025, Strosnider slashed .350/.420/.650 with 11 home runs and 10 triples. He ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 last season among all qualified hitters, with a 1.070 OPS.

Vahn Lackey - C - Georgia Tech

The Rockies farm system lacks depth in the catching department, and adding Lackey immediately strengthens it. MLB Pipeline's No. 12 draft prospect has a plus hit tool, and advanced tools defensively to pair.

In 60 games last season with the Yellow Jackets, Lackey slashed .347/.421/.500, with six home runs, and 18 stolen bases. Part of a Georgia Tech lineup in 2026 that looks to make a ton of noise in the ACC, Lackey could raise his draft stock even more before next July.

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base.
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Those are just three names of so many possible prospects Colorado could land in the 2026 MLB draft. For a more in depth look at each prospect as well as other names, check the full draft rankings on MLB Pipeline.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Tobey Schulman
TOBEY SCHULMAN

Tobey Schulman is a freelance writer currently covering baseball in the South Florida area, independently on X and SubStack. Prior to freelancing, Tobey was a writer for The Skippers View, covering both Major and Minor League Baseball. Over the past year, he has grown a following of almost 10,000 on X, while covering all things across the sport, both professional and amateur. In his free time he produces and live streams a podcast ‘Inside The Diamond’, where he co-hosts player interviews, breakdowns, and game watch parties.

Home/News