Rockies Assess Top Prospect Ahead of Fast-Approaching Roster Deadline
With Tuesday's 40-man roster deadline in the horizon, the Colorado Rockies have some crucial decisions to make for the upcoming season.
Fortunately, an offseason of change is making its way to Colorado with new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta looking to build a brand new legacy for the Rockies. Among these changes could be top pitching prospect Welinton Herrera, No. 19 on Colorado's list of potential stars.
Herrera has been putting in the work for the Rockies as part of the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, working on improving pitch quality. When he was first signed on during the 2021 international signing period, Colorado took a chance with the hopes of making him a Major League starter.
As a left-handed pitcher, Herrera made sure to perfect his slider while also keeping his stats within a desirable range. With the Salt River Rafters, Herrera recorded a 2.00 ERA in just nine games. His 14 strikeouts also came in just nine innings. These numbers could be huge for the Rockies over a full season. But, to get a chance to realize that potential, the Rockies have to move him to the 40-man roster by Tuesday to protect him from next month's Rule 5 draft, per MLB.com.
Herrera's Climb to the Top
Herrera joined Colorado's organization in 2021 but spent three years perfecting his big league style. He began pitching in the Dominican Summer League, spending two years there before being moved to the Arizona Complex League. After one year of that, he began coming into the pitcher that he is today.
Herrera swiftly moved up from Single-A Fresno to High-A Spokane in 2024 where he became an asset to the team in their championship run with a perfect three inning performance. Herrera was on the rise with his pitching game getting better at every turn.
For the Rockies, Herrera could become a reliable relief pitcher, something that would greatly benefit Colorado's new-found goals for the new season. Part of Herrera's charm is his perfected slider that has taken years to get down.
His fastball is consistent but what really stands out is the talent in his new pitch. Herrera is set on improving for the benefit of his team and the Rockies couldn't ask for anything better.
If all goes well in the next couple of days, Colorado could be looking for their No. 19 prospect to pick up some more responsibility for the Rockies.
A lefty on the 40-man roster with as much talent and will to improve as Herrera would be a great start for the Rockies' ambitions to build a viable structure and culture under the new management.