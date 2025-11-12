Paul DePodesta Reveals His Hiring Standard for Rockies Manager
With more and more changes coming in the Colorado Rockies' front office during the offseason, president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has some serious decisions to make for his new organization.
DePodesta is looking to create a winning culture for Colorado, something that hasn't been normal for Rockies fans for quite some time. Currently, he is on the hunt for a general manager that can bring that to Colorado. But he also has to determine what to do with the manager position, currently occupied by interim manager Warren Schaeffer.
In a recent interview with MLB Network's Hot Stove, DePodesta emphasized the influence he hopes to have on his new organization. Although his former team, the Cleveland Browns, may not shine the brightest on a resumé, the Rockies hope that any change means good change.
Paul DePodesta on Hiring a Rockies Manager
When it comes to the manager position, DePodesta has a clear idea of what Colorado needs and it all starts with qualities that some of the best managers he's worked with bring to the table. That starts with building clubhouse culture and doing so with a manager that can cultivate that.
“I think what we're going to be trying to build right away is just culture right?” DePodesta said. “Organizational culture. What do we want our identity to be in Colorado. So I think that's probably as important as anything. The managers that are great relationship managers with players, I just think that can't be overstated. It's just hugely important. I've had a chance to be around some great ones over the years, whether it's Bruce Bochy, Bud Black, Terry Collins, I mean guys who you know did a really, really nice job with the players. So, i think for me that's first and foremost.”
DePodesta doesn't just want to win, he wants to build an attractive organization for players and fans, alike. He suggested that he's been around managers that have a major presence with the players and that is what he is placing as a top priority. As far as culture goes, Colorado could benefit greatly from a hands on manager, especially with nothing to lose.
How far will he have to look? With everything that DePodesta described, could Warren Schaeffer fill the role he's been playing in the interim capacity? Schaeffer took over a sinking ship in May and, while Colorado still lost 119 games, he prevented them from having the worst season in Major League history.
If DePodesta is looking to build culture through player interaction, who better than the interim manager who has already settled into the role? Schaeffer has told reporters that he and DePodesta have talked, but no decisions have been made.
DePodesta, it seems, is wasting no time making known what he wants. It's just a matter of which potential manager fits his goal.