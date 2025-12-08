Rockies Clear Roster for Winter Meetings After Youngsters Claimed off Waivers
The Colorado Rockies went through somewhat of a rebuild when it comes to their front office staff this offseason, and now, with a few months to go before the 2026 season kicks off, they are looking to revamp their roster as well.
After an abysmal 2025 campaign, it is clear that changes needed to be made before they took the field again, starting with the depth of the team, and working up to building a new core of talent.
Recently, they have been making some moves to try and do just that, notably Warming Bernabel being placed on waivers and electing free agency. Aside from that move, they have decided to move on from two more players, placing them on waivers and allowing them to be claimed by new teams where they may receive more opportunities at playing time.
The two players they chose to place on waivers were both on the younger side of their careers and just had not produced all that well during the last year, so instead, the Rockies will look to replace them, either with prospects or via free agency.
Which Two Rockies Players Were Claimed Off Waivers Recently?
On Friday, it was announced by the Colorado club information account that two of the team's players had left after being placed on waivers. The two mentioned were relief pitcher Anthony Molina and catcher Drew Romo, the latter of whom was a former first-round pick of the franchise. Molina will be heading to the Atlanta Braves, and Romo will be going to the Baltimore Orioles, as was noted in the report.
Molina had a really difficult 2025 season in most metrics, as in 17 appearances and one start, he accrued a 7.27 ERA, 1.673 WHIP, 24 strikeouts, six walks, five games finished and a 1-1 record. Things were not much more impressive in Triple-A, where he had a 6.59 ERA and a 1.859 WHIP. Overall, it was time to rebuild the bullpen for Colorado, and moving on from Molina lets them start to work towards that by opening up a roster spot.
As for Romo, it was hard for him to find playing time with how good Hunter Goodman was, as he lined up to appeared in only three MLB games. In that span, he had three at-bats, not picking up a hit or a walk. In Triple-A, he has been productive, especially in 2024, but he just was not able to translate that level of play to the MLB, and now he will head to the Orioles to try and latch on there as a depth option.