Rockies Could Bolster Bullpen by Signing Extra Arms in Free Agency
There were very few positive things to say about the Colorado Rockies this season especially around their pitching staff. From the outside looking in it is easy to place the blame on the staff as a whole, but that isn't necessarily true. One of the best things about the Rockies this year was actually with their bullpen specifically with Jimmy Herget, Victor Vodnik and Juan Meija.
Herget, Vodnik and Meija were arguably some of the best relief pitchers in baseball, not just on the Rockies. The trio was led by Herget who had a 2.48 ERA with 81 strikeouts in only 59 appearances. No matter how good these three were they aren't enough to fill a whole bullpen.
Now, it isn't much of a secret that the Rockies don't love to spend money as they were the 22nd biggest spenders in baseball last year. Even if Colorado does decide to spend a little money this year, the primary focus needs to be with some sort of arm in the starting rotation and another bat in the lineup.
With that being said if the Rockies are going to add a nice complement to Vodnik, Herget and Meija in the bullpen it is going to be someone who had a lagging year like Danny Coulombe or an aging veteran like Craig Kimbrel.
A Look at Potential Signees
It might come as a shock that Coulombe is even on this list as a potential addition to the Rockies bullpen, but his demise after reaching the Rangers might have made him affordable for Colorado. It might be a risk as Coulombe had a 5.25 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 15 appearances, but his career has been exceptional.
Despite a less than average performance with the Rangers he still has a very respectable stat line:
- 1.16 ERA in 2025 with the Twins
- .188 Opponent's Batting Average in 2025 with Twins
- 4 Consecutive Seasons with an ERA Under 3.00
- 17-10 Career Record
- 3.35 Career ERA
Now with Kimbrel he could be affordable for very different reasons as he will be turning 38 years old when May rolls around. In 2025 he finished the year with the Houston Astros and posted an ERA of 2.25.
If the Rockies want to continue to improve their bullpen they are going to have to take some risks which might take the form of Coulombe or Kimbrel, both of which would be a nice addition to the three headed monster that they already have amongst their relievers.