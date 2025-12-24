Rockies Executive Provides Insight on Promotion Timeline for Charlie Condon
The Colorado Rockies are starting to build something with regard to their front office and coaching staff, which is a positive given how poorly their 2025 campaign went.
With that said, the roster has not undergone much of a transformation yet, with most of the moves being made having been departures from some of the players not seen as part of the future for the franchise.
New president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, is going to start molding the roster into the vision he has for it, but it will take time. With a farm system that is starting to come along decently well, that will likely start off by promoting some of their top young talents and seeing what they can do against MLB players.
One of those top prospects is first baseman Charlie Condon, who had a highly productive 2025 season in both the Arizona Complex League and High-A, but started to slow down a bit in Double-A. Following the year, he ended up in the Arizona Fall League, and tore the cover off the ball throughout the entire event, which leads to the question, when may his next promotion come?
What Did DePodesta Have to Say About Condon's Potential Promotion?
The Rockies have been a team that generally calls prospects up quite early in their development, giving them the opportunity to play against Major League competition early and adjust to it over time. It is a strategy that can be hit or miss, but it may be one that is employed here for Condon in the near future.
In a recent article from Thomas Harding of MLB.com, he noted a very interesting quote from DePodesta, who had the following to say when asked about a potential early promotion for Condon:
"I’d say never say never on our players. He did have a chance through the second half of last year to stay healthy, and then had a really nice Fall League. He’s obviously a very talented player," DePodesta said.
"At the same time, we want to create a discussion where he has to go out there and make it happen. But certainly he’ll have some opportunities to do so."
Being promoted to the MLB to start off the year would be a huge leap for Condon, as would Triple-A, frankly, given he was only up to 55 games played in Double-A previously, and was still working on his game. The Arizona Fall League may bump this timeline forward, though, to the point where his spring training may end up deciding where he kicks off 2026.