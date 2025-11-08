Rockies Front Office Weighs In Following Recent Hiring of Paul DePodesta
The Colorado Rockies are in the middle of a near-complete staff overhaul of the front office in an attempt to reverse their fate.
Following a brutal 2025 campaign where they nearly set the worst MLB record of all time, the franchise cleared house in the front office to some extent, and has decided to go another direction with external candidates, looking to improve the team in the short and long term.
One of the positions that needed to be filled was President of Baseball Operations, and owner Dick Monfort had a lot of work to do to find the right one. All offseason, the franchise has been looking at candidates to fill the position, and ultimately, they landed on Paul DePodesta.
A former baseball executive with the Los Angeles Dodgers, DePodesta has recently spent time as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.
Now, he returns to the MLB, and in a recent quote transcribed by Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, expressed his excitement to take the role.
What Did DePodesta and Dick Monfort Have to Say About the Hiring Decision?
First up, there was a quote noted as well from owner/CEO Dick Monfort on the choice to hire DePodesta, with Monfort stating the following:
"Today is an exciting day for the Rockies organization as we welcome Paul as our new president of baseball operations. Paul was the very first person we interviewed, and throughout our conversations with him, Walker and I were both intrigued by his understanding of the game, his positive attitude, his process-based mindset and his influence on the game. This is a special guy with great vision and a great plan. He is a winner and he is going to win in Colorado."
Following that, DePodesta had the following to say on the opportunity to join the Rockies, and what his goal is for the franchise moving forward:
"I have always kept my eye on baseball and this is an incredible opportunity to help make an impact in the next chapter of the Rockies. Building a consistent winner here is a shared goal and one that I am eager to embrace alongside Rockies leaders, staff, players, and fans. I am ready for the challenge and excited to get started immediately."
It is intriguing to hear that this was the first meeting for Colorado for this position, and it is good to hear that they ultimately went with what was likely their first option, if that is the case.
DePodesta is an extremely interesting candidate and was likely the best choice given his experience not only in multiple positions around sports but also in different leagues. He has seen a lot of different ways to run franchises, and now has the chance to do so once again.