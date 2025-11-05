Rockies Need to Get Things Figured Out Now That MLB Offseason Is Underway
Once again, the Colorado Rockies find themselves in a baseball rut.
Looking at the needs for teams across MLB, the Rockies are far from a having a redemption arc after putting together the year they just had. Colorado, first and foremost, has some hiring to do in the front office. Without a general manager or even a president of baseball operations, the Rockies could get lost during the early part of offseason transactions.
The hiring process for the positions of general manager and president of baseball operations seemed to be making positive progress, until the two top candidates -- Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman -- were announced to be out of the running.
In the wake of that update, a surprise candidate has emerged, as former Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino has thrown his hat into the ring of consideration. His efforts on the mound during his seven years with the franchise helped Colorado reach their most recent playoff appearance in 2018.
But without a full-time executive leading things right now for the Rockies, it's hard to envision how the roster is going to improve heading into next season.
Will Rockies Be Able to Strengthen Their Roster?
Colorado should be looking to bring in outside talent to help get this franchise into better and brighter days. While they have plenty of high-end young players on their roster and in their pipeline, it's clear the overall level of their roster the past few years is not good enough to compete.
How they go about that is anyone's guess without someone in place to lead their baseball operations department. Star outfielder Brenton Doyle has made crucial defensive plays for the Rockies and looks like a cornerstone of this roster, but perhaps he is viewed as a trade bargaining chip by the new regime whenever that hire gets made.
That likely wouldn't sit too well with the fanbase, though. While Colorado needs a lot of help to get everything back on the right track, shipping out someone they know can be an effective MLB player would be a tough pill to swallow for the fans once again.
All of this is to say it's imperative the Rockies figure out their front office hire. With two capable executives no longer in the mix, the search should be completed quickly and with the right decision so Colorado can start going in a direction this winter.