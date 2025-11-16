Rockies Infield Duo Listed Among Top 100 Prospects in Major League Baseball
There have been plenty of negative media attention surrounding the Colorado Rockies in the last six months, so it is always nice for the organization when a player comes to light that is excelling and the ballclub has two right now who have made the headlines.
Bleacher Report just came out with their Top 100 prospects list for 2025-26 and it included future Rockies stars shortstop Ethan Holliday and first baseman Charlie Condon. Holliday led the two at No.16 while Condon landed at No. 68, which feels a little low after his performance during the Arizona Fall League.
Holliday and Condon So Far in the Minors
Both Holliday and Condon were drafted in the first round by the Rockies, but their journey has been completely different. Holliday, their future shortstop, was drafted this year and straight out of high school.
Holliday immediately jumped into the minor league system, but at 18 years old it is more important for the Rockies to take their time bringing him along. He started off in Single-A Fresno and played in 18 games. He found quite a rhythm.
- .239 Batting Average
- .357 On-Base Percentage
- .380 Slugging Percentage
- .737 OPS
- 12 Drawn Walks
- 17 Total Hits
- 4 Doubles
- 2 Home Runs
- 6 RBI
Now, Condon's path to professional baseball was much different. He played two years at Georgia before declaring for the 2024 MLB draft and being selected in the first round. He was able to play a full year in the minors before going to the Arizona Fall League where he was recently honored with the Dernell Stetson Sportsmanship Award.
Among all of the hitters in Mesa the last six weeks, Condon emerged as one of the best all-around offensive weapons.
- 28 Total Hits (tied for first)
- 2 Triples (tied for first)
- 21 Runs (tied for fourth)
- 13 RBI
- 1 Home Run
- .337 Batting Average
- .439 On-Base Percentage
- .434 Slugging Percentage
- .873 OPS
Condon worked his way up into Double-A by the end of 2025. He could be positioning himself for a Major League debut sometime in 2026, assuming he earns a swift promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque and thrives there. With Double-A New Hampshire he tallied up 38 RBI to go with 25 drawn walks and 11 home runs.
The Rockies need someone aside from Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak to provide more offense. It seems unlikely that Holliday will make his debut next season, but Condon could and he might be another nice weapon for the team.