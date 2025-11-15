Rockies Star Prospect Charlie Condon Claims Top Arizona Fall League Award
The momentum for Colorado Rockies prospect Charlie Condon continued to build during his play in the Arizona Fall League.
He had an exceptional offensive season for the Salt River Rafters, as he slashed .337/.439/.434 with one home run and 13 RBI in 22 games. He also had a double and two triples. For the outfielder and first baseman, it was just building off his first full minor league season.
But his work in Arizona also came with an award. The AFL announced its postseason awards earlier this week and Condon was given the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award. Per the AFL, the award is “presented annually to the Fall League player who best exemplifies unselfishness, hard work and leadership.”
Charlie Condon’s First Pro Season
New president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta will surely be keeping a sharp eye on Condon during spring training. He’s a lock to get a non-roster invitation to camp, barring injury, after his 2025 campaign.
In 99 minor league games he slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. He also had 16 doubles and three triples. He started the season at the Arizona Complex League, where he was rehabbing an injury, before he was sent to High-A Spokane, which is where he played an abbreviated 2024 season.
From there, he earned a mid-season promotion to Double-A Hartford. He struggled at times with his bat — he slashed .235/.342/.465 — but he also had 11 home runs and 38 RBI, along with an OPS of .807. There were times he was pushing for a quick promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque. But now the hope is he can get there sometime in 2026.
While with Spokane he was nearly unstoppable. He slashed .312/.431/.420 with an .851 OPS in 35 games, with three home runs and 17 RBI. He balanced out his strikeouts and walks, as he struck out 35 times but walked 26 times.
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in the 2024 MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history at the time.
Condon played his way into a first-round selection in 2024 after he broke the NCAA home run record with 37 in his final season at Georgia. He led Division I in home runs and batting average, which led to him winning two of the college game’s top national awards, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, along with the SEC Player of the Year.
Condon spent 2024 at High-A Spokane where he played in just 25 games after the end of the collegiate baseball season. He slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 11 RBI. He also had four doubles, one triple and four stolen bases. He struck out 34 times and walked four times.