Rockies Join Red Sox in One Bizarre Offseason Category
It has been a slow start to free agency in terms of a lot of the big-name players finding homes. So far, Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, and Dylan Cease are the big names to find a new home for 2026.
As far as the Colorado Rockies have gone, they have yet to sign anyone. It really shouldn't come as a surprise since the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, wasn't hired until early November, and he has hit the ground running. He has a lot of work to do not only for next season, but also for the future of the Rockies.
Colorado Rockies One of Two Teams Without Free Agent Signing This Offseason
After being on the job for a couple of weeks, DePodesta removed the interim tag from Warren Schaeffer and named him the full-time manager for 2026. He took over back in May when Bud Black was fired and steered the ship the rest of the way, watching his team lose 119 games.
It was clear that Schaeffer won over the locker room as he had some players voice their hope that he was going to return for next season.
As far as what his roster will look like, well, that is anyone's guess. One thing we know for sure right now is that they join the Boston Red Sox as the only two teams to date in the majors who have yet to sign a free agent for next season.
Is it surprising that Colorado has not signed anyone yet? No. Is it surprising that Boston has not signed anyone yet? Yes. It's actually stunning that a team in the loaded American League East has yet to sign anyone to compete with the rest of the division.
As for the Rockies, DePodesta has been hard at work surrounding himself with his staff in the front office, as well as rounding out Schaeffer's on-field staff. However, at some point, he'll have to turn his attention to the roster and make some additions to go along with some of the subtractions.
DePodesta has made a trade with the Red Sox, acquiring left-hander pitcher Brennan Bernardino for minor leaguer Braiden Ward. That is a move that adds Bernardino to Schaeffer's bullpen and also gives Schaeffer a pitcher who can make a spot start if needed.
There will be some moves, and they will likely be nothing big, but for a team that is coming off of three straight 100-loss seasons, the moves that are made are building blocks for what is expected to be a rebuild by DePodesta.