Rockies' Josh Byrnes Relishing Challenge of Rebuilding Colorado Franchise
Josh Byrnes walked away from three World Series rings with the Dodgers to take on a massive rebuild. The new Rockies general manager is betting on his relationship with Paul DePodesta to turn around a 119-loss franchise. Here's why he made the leap.
Why Byrnes Left the Dodgers for the Rockies
Byrnes explained his decision in a clip posted by Rockies Insider contributor Patrick Lyons on social media. The 55-year-old spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers, watching them win championships in 2020, 2024, and 2025. Leaving wasn't easy.
"I loved every day with the Dodgers and have tremendous amount of respect for the people," Byrnes said in the video. "It was tough to leave, but I've known Paul for 30 years and he and I have always embraced challenges. I think he's brilliant."
His relationship with DePodesta, the Rockies' new president of baseball operations, made the difference. The two worked together in Cleveland's front office in the late 1990s. Now they're reunited to fix a franchise that lost 119 games in 2025.
"(To) create a new future for this franchise which I think is arguably the most interesting in baseball with the challenges (they face)," Byrnes said. "So it's a great challenge with the right people. It was a tough decision, but I'm very excited I made it."
The Rockies replaced Bill Schmidt after their worst season in franchise history, as they lost 119 games. Colorado became the first team since Houston's 2011-2013 stretch to lose 100 games three consecutive years. DePodesta was hired in November, and Byrnes joined him roughly a month later to complete the front office overhaul.
What Byrnes Brings to Colorado
Byrnes has built winning teams before. He helped construct Boston's 2004 World Series roster as assistant GM. As Arizona's general manager, his draft picks from 2006-10 produced more WAR than any other team over that span despite operating with one of baseball's smallest payrolls.
San Diego's 2014 pitching staff set a franchise record with the fewest runs allowed in a 162-game season. The Padres allowed 577 runs that year despite finishing 77-85. His first-round picks in San Diego included Trea Turner, Max Fried, Hunter Renfroe, and Zach Eflin.
The Rockies finished with baseball's worst record last season. They've lost over 100 games three straight years. Byrnes acknowledges the scope of the work ahead but believes the roster has untapped potential worth developing.
Colorado needs starting pitching desperately. Chase Dollander, their top pitching prospect, posted a 6.52 ERA in 2025. DePodesta said they'll explore every avenue including free agents, trades, and internal development to address the rotation.
The front office is willing to trade outfielders like Brenton Doyle to acquire controllable pitching. Doyle struggled with a .233 average last season but showed power and speed in 2024 with 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases. His elite defense makes him valuable trade bait.
Byrnes inherits a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2018. His challenge is building a consistent winner at Coors Field while operating within ownership's financial constraints. He's done more with less before in Arizona and San Diego. Colorado's betting he can do it again.