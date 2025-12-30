Rockies Leaving 2025 In Rearview Mirror as New Year Approaches
2025 was a season to forget for the Colorado Rockies. They lost 119 games, and for a while, it looked like they would break the record for most losses in a single season. Although the Rockies fell short of that record, the team still had a lot of reflection to do this offseason.
The first thing Colorado did was hire a new president of baseball operations. The moves made by MLB teams are only as good as their PBO. In this case, the Rockies got a good one in Paul DePodesta. He came into the offseason ready to turn the franchise around, and we can already see his plans starting to take shape.
DePodesta had to first pick a new manager. Bud Black was let go after a horrendous start to the year, leaving way for Warren Schaeffer to show what he can do as the team's on-field leader. Schaeffer did enough to prove himself worthy of the full-time managerial gig. The interim title has officially been dropped, and he will lead the team into the future.
DePodesta then had to bring in a new general manager. Josh Byrnes will take over as the team's GM, and that is something every Rockies fan should be excited about. Not only has he had a few different stints in a GM role, but Byrnes spent the last 10+ years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He brings experience to the front office, and Colorado should see an improvement in decision-making with Byrnes and DePodesta working together.
With all that said, the Rockies are keeping their awful 2025 year in the rearview mirror. No matter what, the team is poised for an improvement.
Rockies Have Brighter Days Ahead
ESPN's David Schoenfield took a look at one key stat from this past season for each team in the MLB that could affect the 2026 season. For the Rockies, that stat is simply their loss total from a year before (119).
The good news for Colorado is that it does not get much worse. In fact, it has historically gotten much better for past teams in a similar situation. Schoenfield notes that there have been 18 teams that have lost 106 or more games since the year 2000. Not including the 2019 teams (because the 2020 season was shortened), the other 16 teams improved their record by an average of 14 wins the following year.
If the Rockies can improve their record by 14 wins in 2026, it would bring their win total to 57. That would still put them at the bottom of the MLB, but it is a huge step in the right direction.
Rebuilding this team is not something that will happen overnight. But you can't say Colorado is not trying. On paper, the Rockies have made all the right hires, while the team on the field is relatively young.
Heading into January, there are still some moves the Rockies can make. With their new front office in place, Colorado has yet to sign a free agent. The Rockies did, however, make a selection in the Rule 5 draft, which means there will be at least one new face at Coors Field next year.
Despite that signing, the Rockies need help, especially on the mound. With the abundance of free agent pitching left, Colorado could get active once the calendar flips. There is still well over a month until spring training, so they should not feel rushed to make any sort of signings. But the Rockies should make at least one.
Calling the future bright in Colorado might be an overstatement considering their past. But, at the very least, the team is taking steps towards becoming a competitive franchise once again.