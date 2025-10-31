Rockies Linked to Low-Risk and High-Reward Free Agent This Offseason
The Colorado Rockies are still looking to hire a general manager for the 2026 season, but whenever one is hired, they are going to have a lot of decisions on their hands. One of those decisions will be how to find some productive offense, but at a minimal cost.
Some of the first decisions they'll have to make are what to do with arbitration-eligible players before they get to work in free agency. Just how much the front office will be willing to spend remains to be seen, but they will have options when it comes to cheap lineup options. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed the Top 50 free agents this winter, and he linked to an under-the-radar player who had a breakout following a trade to a contender.
Rockies Linked to Utility Player Miguel Andujar in Free Agency
Thirty-year-old Miguel Andujar split the 2025 season between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. After being traded to the Reds, he had a good stretch and helped them sneak into the National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bowden listed Colorado as one team that potentially could sign him this winter.
"Andujar has finally found his best role — as a platoon left fielder and pinch hitter against left-handed pitching. He slashed .389/.409/.578 against left-handed pitchers in 2025. In a season split between the A’s and Reds, he belted 17 doubles and 10 home runs over 321 at-bats, and he hit .359 in 110 at-bats with the Reds after the trade,'' wrote Bowden.
Truth be told, this wouldn't be a bad signing for the Rockies to make. He slashed .359/.400/.544 with Cincinnati with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and seven doubles in 34 games. He totaled 37 hits for a Reds offense that turned it on to make a postseason push.
Even when Andujar played for the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, he was someone who hit left-handed pitching well. He used the short porches at Yankee Stadium to his advantage, and playing at Coors Field could help his power numbers. He can play multiple positions, but with his defensive numbers going down, a role as a DH is something that teams would need to consider.
A return to the Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies were also mentioned as landing spots for Andujar, but his projected contract of $5.5 million is certainly something that the Rockies could invest in for one year. Colorado isn't in a position to be picky about offseason additions, and Andujar is someone who could be a low-risk, high-reward addition this offseason.