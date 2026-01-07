Rockies Make Bullpen Move, Claim Veteran Reliever Off Waivers
The Colorado Rockies' pitching staff was in dire need of some insurance this offseason, and while moves are continuously being made, the road is still very long. However, as of Jan 7, the Rockies have added a veteran reliever who could help both the bullpen and potentially the rotation.
The Rockies have claimed RP Keegan Thompson off of waivers following being designated for assignment from the Cincinnati Reds organization. The Reds had signed Thompson to a contract not too long ago, but he will be donning a Rockies uniform before he dons a Reds one.
While this move doesn't move the chains for the Rockies, it's definitely a move that can be looked at with positive upside.
Keegan Thompson Career Breakdown
Thompson was a third-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, making his debut in 2021 at the age of 26. Spending four seasons in Chicago, Thompson was used both as a starting pitcher and a reliever. The Rockies need help in both areas.
Starting in 23 games in his career, all of which came in his first two years in the MLB, Thompson was quickly turned into a relief option for his third and fourth seasons in Chicago. In 24 games with the Cubs in 2024, Thompson pitched to a 2.67 ERA in 30.1 innings of work.
Thompson spent the entire 2025 season at the Cubs' Triple-A level, posting a 4.50 ERA in 64 innings pitched. He started five of those games but was primarily used in relief.
Possessing a career 1.324 WHIP, Thompson will need to work on his command if he wants to be effective in Colorado. Pitching at Coors Field has its struggles, but if Thompson is consistently over the plate, professional hitters won't hold back. Missing the strike zone is fine, so long as they're competitive misses.
Colorado's bullpen ERA sat at 5.18 and ranked second-worst in the MLB behind the Washington Nationals, according to Covers.com. Giving up a league-leading 99 home runs as a bullpen, the addition of Thompson can lower that number, should he crack the roster. He's slated to earn $1.3 million as agreed to in a contract with the Reds before getting DFA'd.
In his career, Thompson has allowed 30 home runs, so he's likely to be helpful in that department. He's a career positive WAR player, possessing a 2.8 WAR across four seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery is what Thompson needed, especially in a low-pressure environment like Colorado.