Rockies Most Valuable Player Experienced Breakthrough Season at Plate
The Colorado Rockies had, well, a trying year to say the least. There were far more lows than highs, but the organization had a few wins (literally and figuratively). If the ballclub hopes to get better they will have to focus on both the positives and negatives.
While it is easier to focus on the negatives that the team had this season there were a few players who had exceptional seasons and one more than the rest, catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman just finished up his first full year in the majors, and it exceed anybody's expectations.
Even though he made his debut in 2023 it wasn't until the very end of August. Then, in '24 he bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the Majors, so this was his first real shot at making an impact; that is exactly what he did.
Goodman in 2025
Goodman led the Rockies across the board as one of the best all-around offensive weapons in the National League, not just on the team. For the organization he ranked amongst the top in most of his stat line:
- 73 Runs (first)
- 150 Hits (first)
- 28 Doubles (first)
- 5 Triples (tied for second)
- 31 Home Runs (first)
- 91 RBI (first)
- 33 Drawn Walks (third)
- .278 Batting Average (first)
- .323 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .520 Slugging Percentage (first)
- .843 OPS (first)
Goodman is only 26 years old and the part of his game that he will need to work on most moving forward isn't swinging a bat, but his defense. He finished the year with nine errors which puts him outside the top 10 amongst others around the Majors at his position.
With his 25th-lowest putouts and a fielding percentage of .987 he has the 33rd worst dWAR. This will be his weaknesses moving forward that will make up the difference in him being the face of a franchise one day.
Honorable mention for MVP on the Rockies this season goes to right fielder Mickey Moniak. He trailed only Goodman across the board on offensive production even though he played in 10 fewer games. He was the only player with an OPS over .800 by the time the year was done with a slash line just under Goodman's at .270/.306/.518.
The Rockies did not have a good season. There is no way to sugar coat that especially when the highlight of the year is not finishing as the worst team baseball has ever seen. They will need more than Goodman and Moniak if the organization wants better outcomes moving forward, but this was at least a good place to start.