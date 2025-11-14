Rockies Move on From Late-Season Waiver Claim Addition to Their Bullpen
The Colorado Rockies have plenty of issues to address this offseason, both when it comes to the front office and the roster itself. While they have been working hard to fill out the front office with new staff members who bring in a new vision, the roster itself is going to be a completely different subject in a few weeks from now.
With winter meetings coming up in early December, the Rockies will be able to make some moves if they so desire and try to build a roster that is at least somewhat competitive compared to their brutal 2025 squad. Despite some up-and-coming talents both at the MLB level and in the minor leagues, they have a long way to go before they find themselves in the postseason once again.
One of the biggest issues with the roster as a whole was the pitching unit, which was among the worst in the MLB both in the starting rotation and the bullpen, especially in the second half. So, Colorado has started off early and has decided to let one of their late-season acquisitions to the bullpen leave to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Which Bullpen Arm Did the Rockies Choose to Let Go Recently?
In a recent roster move announced by the franchise, Colorado has decided to unconditionally release relief pitcher Roansy Contreras and will allow him to pursue opportunities abroad, according to the statement. This move will continue to get the team further under the 40-man limit, as they now sit at 38 players, allowing them some room to bring in new players this winter.
Contreras was designated for assignment earlier this fall by the Baltimore Orioles and was picked up by the Rockies in early September. Through the last few days of the season, he made four appearances, and in 8.1 innings of work, posted an 8.64 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, four strikeouts, one walk, three home runs allowed and a 58 ERA+.
Overall, the claim was just not one that panned out for Colorado, and he had been a bit hit-or-miss in his MLB playing time previously for three other teams. Now, he will be looking for new opportunities for next season. While he has had some promising seasons previously, most notably 2022, he just has not shown the same level of consistency recently as a bullpen arm, and will need to build himself back up wherever he lands to try and earn more playing time.