Grading Rockies Pitching Staff After Disastrous 2025 Campaign
It was a season to forget on many levels for the Colorado Rockies in 2025. They lost 119 games, fired manager Bud Black in May, and replaced him with Warren Schaeffer on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
As far as the Rockies' pitching went, it went as you would expect for a team that lost 119 games. It struggled all season long and ranked near the bottom of most statistical categories. Pitching is something that Colorado will need to address this offseason once they have their front office in place and name a permanent manager.
Kyle Freeland, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Chase Dollander were the only pitchers to start 20-plus games, while right-hander Tanner Gordon had 15 starts and led the staff with a team-high six wins.
With all of that said, just where did the Rockies staff as a whole finish in the Mmajors in terms of stats? Let's dive into the numbers.
Where Did Rockies Pitching Rank Statistically in 2025?
When it comes to the basic numbers in 2025, Colorado had the worst ERA in baseball at 5.98 and a WHIP of 1.58. Opponents hit a league-worst .296 against them, while they struck out a league-low 1,093 and were ranked 23rd in walks allowed with 554, which was better than expected.
As far as the advanced metrics go, according to Baseball Savant, that's where things get interesting. Their exit velocity was near the bottom of the league at 89.8, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays, while only the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals were worse. They had the worst expected batting average at .281, with the Nationals the next closest at .269. Their barrel rate was 9.8, with only the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays being worse at 9.9. Their XWOBA and XWOBACON both ranked last.
In the overall picture, it simply was not a good year on the mound for Colorado. They have some decisions to make with both the starting rotation and bullpen for 2026. Márquez was emotional at the end of the season and didn't sound like someone who was going to be back next year. He's a free agent. Freeland should be back to anchor the rotation that needs some of the younger players to develop next season.
There is no other way to put it: the Rockies' pitching staff was not good in 2025. It was a big reason for the 119-loss season and a season that everyone would like to forget. There is a lot of work to be done this winter, and it begins with the pitching staff.