Rockies’ New Boss Paul DePodesta Prioritizes Pitching Overhaul This Offseason
Pitching has been a problem in Colorado for a long time. Last season was no different. The Rockies ranked at the bottom of the MLB in multiple statistical categories, including dead last in ERA, quality starts, strikeouts, home runs allowed, and batting average against.
Now, the altitude can be to blame for some of the problems. Balls are going to fly a little bit more, and the drives to the gap will get down for hits. In fact, Coors Field has the highest park factor in the MLB, meaning it is the most hitter-friendly ballpark in baseball. It is something Colorado has to deal with for half of their games, so the team needs to find a way to improve on the mound.
The good news for Rockies fans is new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, has a plan to help the team improve on the mound.
"There's some capabilities for us to try to figure that out," DePodesta said while speaking to MLB Network Radio on Sunday. "Just more data, more information to really try to understand not just what type of pitchers, but what type of pitches can work more effectively there."
Paul DePodesta Is Taking an Analytical Approach
Pitching is never going to be easy at Coors Field. But there are ways, as laid out by DePodesta, to make it less of a problem.
The new PBO is looking to take a more analytical approach to fixing the problem. As with most teams in the MLB, the Rockies want to put the best product on the field that fits their team. For Colorado, that will have to be a different kind of pitcher. The fastball-first type of arm is not going to work the same way for the Rockies that it will for a different team.
For Colorado, they need to take an extra close look at their pitching staff because it was so poor last season. Most other teams in baseball can get away with just signing the good pitcher. However, a pitcher with a high flyball rate, or one that allows a lot of contact, may not work at the altitude of Coors Field, either.
Identifying what type of pitcher will work in Colorado is the first step towards rebuilding the pitching staff and making the Rockies relevant again.
What Type of Pitcher Might Work at Coors Field?
This is not an easy question to answer. To make it harder on Colorado, there may not be one correct answer. The Rockies have to find someone who not only has found success, but has the repertoire to succeed at a high altitude.
There are a few things for Colorado to consider right away, though.
Firstly, it is no secret that the ball flies in Colorado. Home runs are going to be allowed. But a pitcher with a low fly ball rate or low home run rate might work better for them. The only problem with that, though, is the Rockies had the 13th-lowest fly ball rate in the MLB last year. Still, they were last in home run to fly ball ratio.
It sounds obvious, but the Rockies going after pitchers with a low average exit velocity on those fly balls will help them keep the ball in the yard more in 2026.
The second aspect Colorado needs to keep an eye on is the pitch type. DePodesta already hinted at figuring out which pitchers are going to work better at the higher altitudes. The first step to that is figuring out which pitches generate the lowest exit velocity, or the lowest fly ball percentage.
Finding pitchers that fit this criteria does not guarantee success on the mound. But it is a solid start as the team attempts to rebuild.