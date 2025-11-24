Rockies Opening Day Lineup Prediction Has Intriguing Red Sox Connection
The Colorado Rockies are in dire need of a solid roster heading into their 2026 campaign. The only way to achieve this is by doing some serious shopping this offseason.
The Rockies aren't doomed, but redeeming themselves after such a catastrophic season will be no easy task. Fortunately, they are already quipped with some true talent, namely 26-year-old infielder Hunter Goodman, but they must build around that talent before too long.
There are plenty of names out on the market right now, but a recent prediction shows one key infielder potentially making his way to Colorado. Enter Nathaniel Lowe.
What Does Lowe Have To Offer the Rockies?
Bottom line, the Rockies could use any help that comes their way. But with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in free agency, he could be a viable option for Colorado to consider.
In a recent prediction made by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Lowe could end up finding his name in the Rockies' Opening Day lineup. Reuter predicts that the following players will be in the lineup come March:
LF Jordan Beck
DH Mickey Moniak
C Hunter Goodman
1B Nathaniel Lowe
CF Brenton Doyle
SS Ezequiel Tovar
3B Kyle Karros
RF Zac Veen
2B Adael Amador
"After cutting ties with Michael Toglia, the Rockies look like a logical landing spot for a long list of the veteran first basemen on the market, which includes Rhys Hoskins, Nathaniel Lowe, Ty France and Josh Bell,'' Reuter wrote.
During Lowe's 2025 campaign, which was split between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox, he slashed .228/.307/.381 with a .688 OPS. Throughout the season, he recorded 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 84 RBIs across 153 games. Overall, both his batting average and OBP dropped, as did his OPS, which stood at .762 in 2024. Considering his 2022 OPS was .850, it's evident that he's been struggling to climb back on top.
The 30-year-old first baseman is not where he once was in terms of production, but again, the Rockies need any help they can get. Lowe brings substantial Major League experience, which would benefit Colorado, and he knows what it takes to win.
The Rockies' experience in winning this past year has been few and far between, so Lowe could add some fire to the mix. He's no longer in his baseball prime, but it's reasonable to assume that he still has plenty of fuel left in him.