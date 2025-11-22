Paul DePodesta’s Early Rockies Moves Reflect Blend of Choices with Personnel
The Rule 5 draft protections and the non-tender deadline gave new Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta a chance to make his first significant moves.
He and his staff protected three prospects in the Rule 5 draft, designated for assignment two former first-round picks, traded for a pitcher and then tendered contracts to their remaining arbitration-eligible players, per MLB.com.
In doing so, DePodesta showed willingness to part with past personnel mistakes, ensure that current success stories remain in-house and began building up new talent to compete for 2026 roster spots.
The Colorado Rockies’ Week that Was
The Rockies reportedly tendered deals to center fielder Brenton Doyle, right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner, infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget and outfielder Mickey Moniak. The Rockies didn’t formally announce the moves and MLB.com did not report the terms. But, MLB Trade Rumors previously projected the five players would make a combined $14 million.
Moniak became a major success story as he slashed .270/.306/.518 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI, the latter two of which were career highs for a single season. Doyle and Freeman made progress at the plate. Doyle slashed .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. Freeman slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 31 RBI in 110 games.
Herget had a terrific season in relief, as he went 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 59 games. Gilbreath pitched in one game in 2025. Feltner pitched in six games last season and went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA.
DePodesta ensured that the pieces that produced, even when cast against a 119-loss season, remained in place.
He also broke with what became previous personnel mistakes. Earlier in the week he designated two former first-round picks for assignment — left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison and first baseman Michael Toglia. Rolison was traded to Atlanta for cash considerations. Toglia, who regressed the past two seasons at the plate, was non-tendered on Friday.
At the same time, the Rockies protected three prospects from the Rule 5 draft — right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes, outfielder Sterlin Thompson and left-handed relief pitcher Welinton Herrera. All are Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline. The same day, DePodesta traded for Boston pitcher Brennan Bernardino, an experience reliever with postseason experience who, even at 33 years old, has a minor league option left.
It's too early to read the tea leaves on how DePodesta will spend money, or how much he’ll be allowed to spend in free agency by the Montfort family. But this week he showed that he can make the early moves that matter, even ones that are painful reminders of players that didn’t pan out.