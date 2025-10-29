Rockies Potential Managerial Options Based on General Manager Hiring
The Colorado Rockies’ search for a general manager or president of baseball operations is nearing a conclusion.
Per multiple reports, the Rockies are down to a pair of candidates — Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman. Whichever one gets the job will set a new direction for the franchise — and hire a new manager.
One can’t rule out making interim manager Warren Schaeffer the permanent manager. But both Sawdaye and Forman would have to be completely confident the interim is the right choice. Plus, there won’t be much time as there are four other managerial openings.
New general managers tend to lean on their connections to help them execute their vision. Depending upon which assistant the Rockies hire, here is who they could pursue for the manager job.
Amiel Sawdaye
Sawdaye’s background is in amateur scouting, one he cultivated with the Boston Red Sox for more than a decade before following Mike Hazen to Arizona in 2016. With nearly a decade in the desert, it’s possible Sawdaye will look to his backyard for potential managerial options.
If that’s the case, the obvious first choice would be bench coach Jeff Banister. He joined the D-backs as a coach in 2022, and he has previous MLB managerial experience. He spent four years leading the Texas Rangers (2015-18) and his first two seasons led Texas to a pair of American League West titles. He was also named the AL manager of the year in 2015. Banister’s record was 325-313.
He could also turn to third base coach Tim Bogar, who was the Rangers’ interim manager in 2014 after the firing of Ron Washington. He went 14-8. He’s a former MLB player, coach and has a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He also has front office experience.
Matt Forman
The Baltimore Orioles ended any hopes Forman might have had of hiring Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz. One of the game’s rising stars, he’ll take over a prospect laden team that underachieved in 2025.
Forman has spent his MLB career with Cleveland, so in looking inward he could seek to talk with Sandy Alomar Jr., the former MLB catcher who is the Guardians’ first base and catching coach. He’s expressed interest in the past and was a candidate for the opening in Arizona in 2014. He did an interim stint in 2012 and went 3-3.
Forman could also try and lure Triple-A manager Andy Tracy, who guides the Guardians’ top affiliate in Columbus. He played in the Majors, including a handful of games with the Rockies in 2004. Given the number of young players Colorado will lean on in the coming years, a manager with minor league experience could prove useful if Forman is hired.