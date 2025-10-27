Rockies Prospect Braylen Wimmer Putting Together Promising Arizona Fall League
The Colorado Rockies head into the 2025-26 MLB offseason with lots of work left to do to ensure they are able to field a somewhat competitive roster next season. Following one of the worst seasons in league history, they have revamped their front office and continue to do so as the hiring of their next General Manager is still being worked on.
With how the franchise is currently positioned, it seems as though their best way to move forward is to work on building through young talent. With a promising farm system and a good 2025 draft class, they have enough prospects on their way to the Major League roster to at least have some hope for the future.
The Arizona Fall League is a great way for the new front office regime to get a look at the prospects in their farm system and see what they can do against some of the best young talents from various affiliate teams. A name who has started to put things together a bit in the AFL has been infield prospect Braylen Wimmer, an eighth-round pick by the Rockies back in the 2023 draft class. Now in Double-A, he is looking for his opportunity to take the next step in the minor leagues.
How Has Wimmer Produced Statistically in the Arizona Fall League?
Wimmer has shown quite a bit of promise so far in 2025, both in the minor league affiliate teams and in the AFL. In High-A, he won Player of the Month for May and was promoted to Double-A shortly after, where he ended up playing 45 of his games this year. There, he slashed .284/.346/.389 with 20 runs, 16 RBI, three home runs, 11 stolen bases, 42 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Now, in the AFL, he has played 13 games, slashing .262/.380/.286 with eight runs, five RBI, four stolen bases, 16 strikeouts and six walks. Noticeably, he only has one extra-base hit so far, with most of his production coming from singles and then working hard on the basepaths. He has not been caught stealing in four attempts so far, and was only caught three times in 2025 previously on 30 attempts.
If he can bump up his power a little bit, he will have shown pretty much all he can at the plate in Arizona. With only one error across 36 chances in the field as well, he has production in the field that should be valuable to his future development.