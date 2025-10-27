Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Prospect Braylen Wimmer Putting Together Promising Arizona Fall League

The Colorado Rockies have quite a few prospects in the Arizona Fall League, and infielder Braylen Wimmer is starting to put together some impressive production.

Jeremy Trottier

Gamecocks shortstop Braylen Wimmer (3) stumbles on his way to second in the top of the fifth inning against Florida in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. Florida beat the Gamecocks 5-4.
Gamecocks shortstop Braylen Wimmer (3) stumbles on his way to second in the top of the fifth inning against Florida in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. Florida beat the Gamecocks 5-4. / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Colorado Rockies head into the 2025-26 MLB offseason with lots of work left to do to ensure they are able to field a somewhat competitive roster next season. Following one of the worst seasons in league history, they have revamped their front office and continue to do so as the hiring of their next General Manager is still being worked on.

With how the franchise is currently positioned, it seems as though their best way to move forward is to work on building through young talent. With a promising farm system and a good 2025 draft class, they have enough prospects on their way to the Major League roster to at least have some hope for the future.

The Arizona Fall League is a great way for the new front office regime to get a look at the prospects in their farm system and see what they can do against some of the best young talents from various affiliate teams. A name who has started to put things together a bit in the AFL has been infield prospect Braylen Wimmer, an eighth-round pick by the Rockies back in the 2023 draft class. Now in Double-A, he is looking for his opportunity to take the next step in the minor leagues.

How Has Wimmer Produced Statistically in the Arizona Fall League?

A black and purple Colorado Rockies hat sits on top of a brown fielding glove in the dugout.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wimmer has shown quite a bit of promise so far in 2025, both in the minor league affiliate teams and in the AFL. In High-A, he won Player of the Month for May and was promoted to Double-A shortly after, where he ended up playing 45 of his games this year. There, he slashed .284/.346/.389 with 20 runs, 16 RBI, three home runs, 11 stolen bases, 42 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Now, in the AFL, he has played 13 games, slashing .262/.380/.286 with eight runs, five RBI, four stolen bases, 16 strikeouts and six walks. Noticeably, he only has one extra-base hit so far, with most of his production coming from singles and then working hard on the basepaths. He has not been caught stealing in four attempts so far, and was only caught three times in 2025 previously on 30 attempts.

If he can bump up his power a little bit, he will have shown pretty much all he can at the plate in Arizona. With only one error across 36 chances in the field as well, he has production in the field that should be valuable to his future development.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

