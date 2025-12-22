Rockies Remain Linked With Padres Veteran Free Agent Infielder
Paul DePodesta's first couple of months on the job as president of baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies have been busy. He has added to his front office staff around him, and he has removed the interim tag from the manager of Warren Schaeffer.
As far as roster construction goes for the 2026 season, there have been some minor moves, but nothing has been considered a big move. Just how many big moves DePodesta has in store for a team coming off a third straight 100-loss season and one that saw them lose 119 games in 2025 remains to be seen.
Acquiring Brennan Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox in November has arguably been the biggest move to date.
As far as free agency goes, just how much is DePodesta willing to spend, and how will he go about bringing in some key pieces, is the question. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed a holiday gift for all 32 teams, and his gift for Colorado is a veteran first baseman, Luis Arraez.
Rockies Urged to Sign Luis Arraez
The Rockies are not going to go out and spend big this offseason. Every move DePodesta makes will be thought out, but signing Arraez in free agency makes too much sense. Even if it's a one-year deal, he is a player who could be signed and flipped at the trade deadline for assets.
"I like Luis Arraez as a holiday gift and on-field fit here. Plop him at first base/DH and let him spray the ball all around baseball's biggest outfield in Coors Field. Colorado almost certainly won't contend in 2026, but Arraez is an entertaining player when he's hitting, and the Rockies faithful deserve entertaining players,'' Axisa wrote.
In 2025 for the San Diego Padres, Arraez slashed .292/.327/.392 with eight home runs and 64 RBIs in 154 games. He had 34 extra-base hits, and if Colorado signed him, his power numbers would certainly go up at Coors Field and provide a young Rockies' roster with some veteran production.
This isn't the first time that Arraez has been linked to Colorado, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote earlier this offseason that the Rockies would be a perfect fit for him. One reason why Arraez would be a fit for Coors Field is his low strikeout numbers. In 53 career at-bats in Colorado, he has never struck out. In fact, in 2025, he struck out just 21 times in 675 plate appearances.
There are not a lot of free agents that would be a perfect fit for the Rockies this offseason, but Arraez is one, and he could be used to flip later in the season if things are not working out.