Rockies Reportedly To Add New Pitching Coach
Same Face, New Place! The Colorado Rockies will bring a new leader to the pitching coaching position. The Rockies are trying to establish a new identity with their starting pitching by having a new voice.
Will Rockies’ Rotation Improve Under Alon Leichman’s Leadership?
If you’re a Rockies fan, you might think the hiring doesn’t move the needle. In this game, it’s all about taking the chance of every opportunity and getting better at your craft. The Rockies are taking a chance on Leichman for a reason. He lives and breathes baseball.
Although he never played in the majors, he did pitch in college for Cypress College and UC San Diego.
Leichman is one of the coaches who is climbing through the ranks and gaining as much experience as possible in his young coaching career. Alon began his coaching career with the Seattle Mariners (2017-2022) in their minor league system. He also got to coach in the Arizona Fall League.
He is approaching his third season as a coach in the big leagues. Leichman has made stops coaching for the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. With the Reds, he was the assistant pitching coach at just 33 years old. As a proud Israeli, he’s the first to do so, and he will also have the opportunity to serve as the pitching coach for Team Israel at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
When Leichman joined the Marlins organization, he was hired for the same position he had in Cincinnati. He enjoyed working with some of the Marlins' top arms, like Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
Leichman didn’t get to work a lot with Eury Perez because he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, but they could’ve had more connection because Leichman went through the same process during his playing days in college.
If we can point out where Leichman deserves a lot of credit for helping coach Cabrera with his performance.
Alcantara struggled in 2025, but redeemed himself in the second half. However, Cabrera was the engine that was holding things together in the Marlins' rotation. He was the Marlins' most consistent pitcher. The 27-year-old was a strikeout machine, finishing the 2025 campaign with 150 strikeouts. Cabrera led the Marlins rotation with 2.8 WAR. The Rockies were watching. They did their homework and feel that Leichman is the right man for the job.
The Rockies will be entering the new season with a blend of experienced pitchers and up-and-coming prospects. It would be interesting to see how Leichman handles this new opportunity.
For Leichman, working with pitchers such as Kyle Freeland, Chase Dollander, Tanner Gordon, Gabriel Hughes, and Sean Sullivan will pose a significant challenge. Developing excellent communication and chemistry with the pitcher will be vital, and he’s capable of achieving it.