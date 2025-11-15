Rockies Rewrite the Script: Major Player Development Shake-Up Signals New Era in Colorado
The necessity of change has never been stronger than it is right now in Colorado. The Colorado Rockies have endured three consecutive seasons with 100 or more losses. Fans are growing restless and have come to terms with just how deep the struggles run within the organization.
Inconsistent pitching, lack of stars, or even the potential to have up-and-coming legitimate players, and outdated approaches have all turned into a downturn that seems nearly impossible to get out of.
For a franchise that once was known for dynamic hitters and resilient arms, fundamental change is at the forefront of necessity. Now it seems that change is coming, and at the beginning of it is Paul DePodesta.
Colorado is reshaping their approvach to player development by parting ways with several key staff members. Thomas Harding, an MLB.com Rockies beat writer reported Friday morning that multiple pitching coaches will be leaving the organization.
Rockies Begin Pitching Overhaul
According to Harding, the team has parted ways with pitching strategist Flint Wallace, Minor League pitching coordinator Doug Linton, Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes pitching coach Chris Michalak, and High-A Spokane Indians hitting coach Trevlor Burmeister.
It seems that the first item of business is a significant overhaul in Colorado's development department. The franchise appears ready to re-evaluate how it molds future talent. Given how the Rockies' pitching stats worked out for 2025, this was an obvious needed change.
- Team ERA was 5.97, ranked 30th (last) in MLB
- Allowed 1,021 runs over 1407.1 innings pitched (last) in MLB
- Allowed 1,673 hits, again last in MLB
- Surrendered 251 home runs
- Allowed 554 walks
- Ranked 30th (last) overall in most major pitching categories
A New Direction in Denver
The Rockies' moves come on the heels of a surprise hiring of Paul DePodesta as the new president of baseball operations. At his introductory press conference on Thursday, DePodesta said what everyone else is thinking.
"Let’s be candid: This wasn’t going to be the most traditional hire," DePodesta said. "It showed me right away that there was a real open-mindedness to do things differently, try some things. From the beginning, I think in our very first conversation, I got that sense that, 'We know we’ve done things a certain way for a while and they haven’t worked the way we wanted. We’re ready for a change, and we’re ready to bring someone in here to effect that change.'"
The fact that the first major announcements of coaching changes had to do with pitching should not come as a surprise to anyone. At the same press conference, the new executive vice president, Walker Monfort, hinted that it was coming.
“I’m incredibly interested in pitching, not only for the Rockies but throughout our organization,” Monfort said. “Now what role I have in that is probably very little. One of the things that’s exciting about Paul is his problem-solving mentality -- his ability to look at things differently than maybe is standard.”
While everyone knew and expected some change to come to the struggling club, it was impossible to predict the moves so far. Fans everywhere are hoping that this is a monumental change and that it signals that the Rockies are finally ready to acknowledge that the system was failing and that fundamental revisions were necessary.