Rockies See Bullpen Hope in Trio of Herget, Vodnik, and Mejia
Baseball teams can secure wins and shut down opponents with an elite bullpen. The Colorado Rockies, whether people believe it or not, have some young guys on the team who can make a name for themselves and emerge as one of the best bullpens in the game.
The Rockies have at least three relievers who are showing promise of becoming truly reliable relievers in late-inning situations if they don’t lose poise or momentum.
Can the Trio Emerge as One of the Best Bullpens in the National League?
Victor Vodnik
The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has established himself as the main closer for the Rockies. He’s been a vital piece for the future of the bullpen. As of right now, no debate, he’s the No. 1 guy in the Rockies bullpen.
He’s coming off a strong 2025 season going 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA. The Rockies have grown to rely on him. Vodnik loves having the ball in his hands and showing the organization that he can get the job done.
Vodnik made his debut with the Rockies in 2023. Although the Atlanta Braves drafted him in the MLB Draft out of Rialto High School, the Rockies struck gold when they brought Vodnik to their organization. He has a strong arm. His fastball is outstanding, reaching up to 99 miles per hour. Vodnik can also challenge hitters with his changeup, which he uses very effectively.
If he can continue to work on his command, control, and slider, then we should be seeing a 30-plus save season with a potential all-star selection. The Rockies will need him to be better than he was in 2025.
Jimmy Herget
One of the best things about Herget is how consistent he can be on the mound. Herget knows how to control the game and not allow so many runs. The Rockies have found themselves a pitcher who can be a dangerous eighth-inning man if he continues to work in his game.
Herget was sensational in his last few appearances of the season. Will Herget pick up where he left off in the second half of the 2025 season into the new 2026 season? We hope he can.
Vodnik and Herget could form a sweet setup man-closer duo like Mariano Rivera and John Wetteland in the '90s or a modern version of Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock. Anything is possible as long as they continue to learn, grow, and develop, and stay healthy.
Juan Mejia
The 25-year-old is a talented producer out of the Dominican Republic. The country is known for developing a lot of talent, whether it is a hitter or a pitcher. Dominican ball players bring a lot of swag and heart to the game of baseball.
Mejia finished the 2025 season with a 3.96 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 55 appearances. He’s been with the Rockies organization since he was 16 and spent eight seasons in the minors. Mejia gained some MLB experience.
There will be some exciting competition in the Rockies' bullpen, and the best is yet to come for Mejia. The impression we've gotten from Mejia so far is that he’s willing to learn from many people and has tremendous faith in himself. He will need to bring that same attitude into the new season.