Rockies Sign Young Infielder Who Looked Rather Impressive in Triple-A Last Season
The Colorado Rockies have struggled to find a resemblance of momentum in recent years, with the roster mostly being traded away for prospects and long-term talent. Unfortunately, in the interim, that leaves a franchise without much of an identity, and that was completely overhauled this winter, with the vast majority of the front office being rebuilt from the ground up.
With that comes the desire to change the roster to fit their image of how it should look, and that primarily starts with adding depth pieces to fill the gaps in the meantime.
With quite a few players being let go, even some surprising ones like Warming Bernabel, it is clear that things are going to look quite different in the next few years. While getting back into a competitive state is going to take time, these early moves indicate a choice to move forward.
Recently, they made an addition to the team in an attempt to build out that aforementioned depth. The infielder was given the chance to make his MLB debut in 2025, and despite not performing well in a limited sample size there, looked highly effective in Triple-A for the majority of the year.
Who Did the Rockies Bring in on a Minor League Deal?
The infielder that Colorado signed recently was Chad Stevens, formerly of the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old was brought in on a minor league deal and assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, as was reported on his MLB.com page.
Stevens made it to the Major Leagues for five games last season, and in that span, he slashed .154/.154/.154 with one run, two hits and seven strikeouts. Ultimately, he just did not get enough playing time to really make the adjustment, and it was clear that he was struggling to make things work, given it was just a few games. In that time frame, he did end up looking solid in the field, with no errors, seven putouts and 11 assists in 37 innings between third and second base.
His Triple-A numbers at the plate indicate he has quite a bit to offer, as in 126 games he slashed .290/.375/.480 with 82 runs, 78 RBI, 18 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 117 strikeouts and 58 walks. While the strikeout rate is still quite high, it is something he can work on, and given how much he produced in terms of his counting stats, it is not as concerning overall.
In Triple-A, he played quite a few different positions, including all four infield positions, not including catcher, as well as right field and left field. He had 18 errors, which is to be expected when shifting all over the field, but overall he looked to be best off in left field.