Rockies Trade Deadline Infield Departure Had Their Longest Home Run of 2025
The Colorado Rockies have tons of work to do when it comes to building their roster for the 2026 season and beyond.
After a brutal 2025 campaign involving one of the worst records in MLB history, it is clear that the franchise needed to turn a different direction. With the front office being nearly completely overhauled and the coaching staff seeing similar movement, there is hope that there will be a project put together to really get the Rockies back on track sooner rather than later.
This past trade deadline, Colorado decided to move on from some key pieces of their previous core, as they had been doing for a few seasons now. With the team having no real competitive direction at the time, it was better to get younger players who had more years of control, rather than just letting these core players walk in the next few offseasons.
One of those names was Ryan McMahon, whom the Rockies traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. McMahon was one of the surviving pieces of the late 2010s Colorado squad had Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and more. With that said, McMahon left his mark in the first half of the year, especially when it came to home runs.
How Long Was McMahon's Team Leading 2025 Home Run?
In the 100 games McMahon played with the Rockies before the deadline in 2025, he picked up 16 home runs, and one of them was the longest hit by the team this year. That came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 20, where he absolutely launched one 467 feet, which, despite being in Coors Field, is still exceptionally impressive.
Even more interesting was that 11 different teams had their longest home runs come at Coors Field, compared to only six last season. The longest of the year at Coors was hit by none other than Mike Trout, who hammered one 485 feet in September, showcasing the raw power he still has even after all the injuries he has suffered.
While the Rockies did not have a ton of power threats on their team in 2025 to compete against McMahon for the number he hit, it is still an impressive mark. He leaves Colorado with 140 home runs to his name for the franchise, just outside the top 10 all-time on their leaderboards. Trevor Story remains at No. 10, with 158 of his own before he left for the Boston Red Sox.