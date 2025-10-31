Rockies Won't Announce Their New Head of Front Office Until MLB Offseason Begins
There was some hope and anticipation that the Colorado Rockies would have their new head of baseball operations in place before the offseason began.
With Bill Schmidt stepping down as general manager and the search led by Walker Monfort getting underway quickly, it seemed like the Rockies were on their way to getting something set up in a short amount of time.
However, despite the team honing in on their selection, it sounds like Colorado won't have their new executive in place until the MLB offseason officially gets underway, as Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reported that an announcement won't be made "until next week."
With that bit of information being shared on Oct. 30, that guarantees the MLB offseason will officially begin before someone is in place since the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers will either end in Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Saturday.
On the surface, that is not ideal. With free agency getting started once the World Series is complete, it would be optimal to have someone hired to the permanent position in charge, especially because the Rockies are No. 1 in the waiver order and there is normally tons of activity on that front as teams get their rosters down to 40 men.
The upper levels of the organization seems to not be worried about that, though, as they are still focused on making the right hire instead of rushing to get someone in place before that key date.
Who Is Left in This Rockies Process?
Right now, the only two known people still involved in the interview process are Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye.
That is notable because neither Thad Levine -- who many people tabbed as the likely candidate and is someone who got a ringing endorsement from a notable source -- nor James Click -- the GM of the Houston Astros when they won the World Series in 2022 -- seem like they are going to get hired.
It should be noted that Colorado has kept things very close to the vest when it comes to this operation, so there is a chance someone who wasn't known to be in the process could get hired. However, all signs are pointing to the Rockies getting something finalized with either Forman or Sawdaye, where they will come on officially after the offseason gets underway.
From there, it will be full steam ahead as the new executive tries to get things back on track.