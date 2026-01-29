Top Performances by Rockies Stars 25 and Under in Franchise History
Throughout baseball history, we have seen players put up incredible numbers at age 25 or younger. The Colorado Rockies have had many former stars who left behind wonderful memories through their regular-season performances at a young age.
It would be impossible to mention every single one of them, and the list of eligible players here is intriguing. As a note, none of the members of the incredible 1995 season are on the list because they were all older than 25.
Here Are Some Mesmerizing Individual Performances Under Age 25 in Rockies History
Carlos Gonzalez’s 2020 season (Age:24)
The 2010 season was when the world began to recognize Carlos Gonzalez as a player. He surprised the baseball world with his contact and power-hitting ability. Gonzalez earned a cool nickname, “CarGo,” which is still used by Rockies fans.
The Rockies slugger finished the season winning the batting title (.336). He connected 34 home runs, 197 hits, 117 RBIs, and a .974 OPS. Gonzales finished in the top-10 category in all of those statistics.
The NL MVP voting was fascinating to watch between him, Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto, and St Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols. Although he finished third in the voting, he won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.
Todd Helton’s 1999 season (Age: 25)
Before Helton showed the world his incredible offensive performance in 2000, he gave us a taste of what was to come in 1999.
Helton played 159 games that year. Not every player can suit up for that many games. It takes a very durable individual to do so. Despite the team's lack of success, Helton had tremendous individual success. He had an OPS+ of 122. In addition, he had a memorable three-home run game.
Helton’s plate discipline was astonishing. He walked to first base 68 times and only struck out 77 times. Helton collected 39 doubles, 185 hits to go with 35 home runs and 113 RBIs. His slash line was a strong .320/.395/.587.
Kyle Freeland in 2018 (Age: 25)
Sometimes it feels like 2018 was a long time ago. Freeland, in his second season with the Rockies, went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 33 starts. Rockies fans certainly miss this kind of production from Freeland, and they’re hoping and praying that this same magic can somehow come back in the 2026 season.
Freeland had an unforgettable season and was a dynamic strikeout pitcher. He was in total control on the mound that season, and he was more special to watch in the second half of the season. Opposing hitters had a difficult time hitting him down the stretch of the season. His 2018 performance is definitely worth mentioning on this list.
Troy Tulowitzki in 2010 (age 25)
When Tulo was healthy, he was a force to be reckoned with. His 2010 season is one of the best of his career. In 122 games, Tulo came just shy of reaching 30 home runs (finished with 27) and 100 RBIs (finished with 95). He hit a slash line of .315/.381/.568.
In addition, he made the All-Star team, won a Gold Glove, and finished fifth in the NL MVP.
Nolan Arenado’s 2015 season (Age: 24)
Last but not least, the best third baseman in Rockies history. The year of 2015 served as his breakout year. If you saw what he did that season, then you know how special it was to witness Arenado's impact on the game with his bat and gloves.
His offensive numbers throughout 157 games were incredible. Arenado belted 42 home runs, 130 RBI, 34 walks, 43 doubles, and 97 runs. His wins above replacement were 6.3 that year.
Honorable Mentions:
- Trevor Story in 2016 (Age: 23)
- Ezequiel Tovar in 2024 (Age: 23)
It is very possible for fans to see Charlie Condon and Hunter Goodman joining the list sometime soon.