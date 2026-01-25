Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Explains Fire Behind Motivation for 2026 Season
There weren't many positives to the dreadful season the Colorado Rockies had in 2025. Their pitching staff struggled, they couldn't build any momentum, and their front office was, well, rocky.
Despite the unfortunate outcome of yet another season, those associated with the franchise are keeping their heads held high. Finishing 43-119 overall is never desirable, but learning from previous situations and experiencing the lows often ends up being the best way to grow. One player took note of this, and he's using last year as motivation.
Hunter Goodman Uses Last Season as Fuel
Throughout his latest campaign with Colorado, 26-year-old Goodman slashed .278/.323/.520 with a .843 OPS, recording 31 homers and 91 RBIs through 144 games. As a result of his performance, he secured his first National League Silver Slugger Award in November. He became the first catcher in franchise history to win the prestigious award.
Goodman's individual season should not be overlooked by the ballclub's overall struggles. The Silver Slugger is clearly not to blame for their woes, but he still chooses to use last year's shortcomings as fuel for his upcoming campaign.
"Me personally, I don't want to forget about it. I think that it kind of lights a fire under you," said Goodman during a press conference, as reported by Rockies insider Patrick Lyons. "It's a tough year. Nobody wants to lose that much, nobody wants that to happen, and I think the guys who are here, you have to look at them and say, 'You can't let that happen again.'"
Rather than chasing after a World Series victory in 2026, Colorado will be running away from their horrendous record that will continue to haunt Coors Field. Perhaps in years to come, the Rockies will be able to become serious contenders in the postseason, but let's take it one step at a time, starting with improving their overall record as the season progresses.
Colorado hasn't been too aggressive in the trade market or in free agency this year, particularly when compared to other franchises, but they haven't been mute, either. Many were hoping to see more drastic changes take place before spring training kicks off, but for now, the dust has settled.
In Goodman's wise words, the Rockies can use their pitfalls to light a fire under them—a source of fuel. They're looking to redeem themselves this year, but doubt still looms. Is this going to be the year in which Colorado can start carving out a new name for itself?