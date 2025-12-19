This Underrated Rockies Lefty Is a Pitching Prospect to Watch in 2026

Rockies 2024 6th round selection Konner Eaton is coming off of a strong 2025 season over High-A and AA. In 27 starts:



140.0 IP

3.79 ERA

25.2% K%

8.8% BB%

.236 BAA

49.9% GB%

73.9% LOB%

30.9% CSW%



The @MasonBaseball product led the A10 with an 11.9 K/9 in 2024!