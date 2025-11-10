Warren Schaeffer's Future as Rockies Manager Remains in Discussion
After an interesting search, the Colorado Rockies hired Paul DePodesta as their next president of baseball operations last week. That move came after the reported two finalists, Amiel Sawdaye and Matt Forman, were eliminated from contention for the job.
Hiring someone for the position before this week was huge for the Rockies, with the general manager's meetings in Las Vegas beginning on Monday. It is expected that the groundwork for a lot of teams' offseasons begins in earnest.
Since Colorado hired DePodesta, the organizaton has talked with Schaeffer about his future according to Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons, who covers the Rockies. It's not clear if that includes DePodesta. But, he reported that conversations are set to continue this week as the franchise sorts out the future in the dugout.
Warren Schaeffer's Status for 2026 Remains Up in the Air
When Black was fired on May 11, the Rockies were 7-33 after a win over the San Diego Padres that ended an eight-game losing streak. Schaeffer, who was Colorado's third base coach, was picked to lead the club the rest of the season. They were projected to lose 134 games at the time of the firing, but Schaeffer led them to a 43-119 record.
As bad as the season was for Colorado, Schaeffer had the support of players at the end of the season to return with the interim tag removed from his title for the 2026 season, including young standout Jordan Beck. That was at the end of September, but as is the case with any hiring like this in any sport, a new front office decision maker generally will bring in their head coach.
DePodesta, who came from the Cleveland Browns but has a background in baseball from his early days in sports, is reportedly looking to hire a general manager. If he does, that just might delay a decision on Schaeffer's future, which is less than ideal for the 40-year-old and former Virginia Tech standout in his college days.
There are a lot of decisions that need to be made this offseason for the Rockies, including the roster, how they're going to spend money, and who will lead the team in the dugout. There is nowhere to go but up for an organization that has lost 100 games three years in a row. Decisions will begin this week in Las Vegas before a decision is made on Schaeffer.